Our writers react to Sunderland’s defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers

Ewan Bowman says...

A bad day for Pierre Ekwah

A complete shadow of the player he was prior to his ‘dead leg’, which seems to have knocked his ability to pass, shoot, dribble and do the fundamentals of football.

It was an afternoon to forget for the whole team but especially Ekwah, and if an offer came in for this summer, I’d drive him to his next club.

Mike Dodds exposed once again

A man completely out of his depth, his record since taking charge has been appalling and both performances and results have declined dramatically.

The agreement for him to remain head coach until the end of the season must be looked at, and if our new head coach is available, I’d bring him in sooner rather than later.

Kristjaan Speakman under pressure

After three disasterous transfer windows, appointing Michael Beale and sacking him eight weeks later, and hiring Mike Dodds until the end of the season, his position has to be looked at.

It’s been one crisis after another this season and we’ve gone backwards. The jury is out and his next move will be make or break for his future at Sunderland AFC.

Roll on the season finishing.

Tom Albrighton says…

A struggle for Callum Styles

In terms of diabolical left back performances, Sunderland have been particularly blessed and yesterday, we were presented with an all-timer from Styles.

He was completely out of his depth; poor on the ball and ten times worse off it, and Blackburn had a field day down his side of the pitch where he was comprehensively outclassed and out-battled.

The sooner he’s shipped back to Barnsley, the better. Quite what we were thinking about when signing him, God knows.

‘Doddsball’ falls flat

We all said it at some point and how wrong we were: although Mike Dodds may be a capable coach, he clearly isn’t a capable tactician.

Undone yet again by good organisation and physicality, the somewhat peculiar decision to change our attacking options backfired horribly.

It isn’t entirely Dodds’ fault, as the reality is that he shouldn’t be in this position, but the fact we’ve ended up so rudderless this season leaves Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman open to a lot of criticism that very few will shield them from.

Styles…again

He was just so bad that I can’t get over it.

I almost feel bad to single him out, but alongside Luke O’Nien, we were subjected to a partnership that almost made you miss Reece James and Tom Flanagan.

Missed passes, flaky tackles and just general inability made for a devilish cocktail of absolute awfulness.

Where’s Watson?

Tommy Watson is seen as a great hope for Sunderland and it’s painful to see our very own Jack Clarke regen largely ignored in favour of Romaine Mundle, who’s only shown us why he could barely get a game in Belgium.

In a season where the positives have been few and far between, it would be nice to see some of our future hopefuls play for us before they think better and ply their trade elsewhere.