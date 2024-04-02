Sunderland’s goalkeeping situation could be a source of intrigue during the summer

Ahead of what’s set to be a pivotal and immensely important summer at the Stadium of Light, you’d be hard pressed to find an area of our squad that’s not currently the subject of speculation and intrigue.

Will Dan Ballard remain a Sunderland player? How can we possibly replace Jack Clarke if and when the dazzling winger is snapped up by a top flight club? Can we retain the services of Dan Neil for one more season before the homegrown midfielder makes the step up to the Premier League?

All of these are fair questions and will doubtless be answered in due course, but another key position around which there’s a good deal of interest is that of our goalkeeper- a position in which we’re currently well stocked and that could easily be a major source of strength during the years to come.

With Anthony Patterson firmly established as our number one, Nathan Bishop dutifully backing him up, and the frankly terrifying figure of Matt Young, who you’d hardly believe was only seventeen years old, gaining rave reviews from Darlington fans during his ongoing loan spell, quality between the sticks is certainly plentiful on Wearside.

However, in order to preserve it, some careful management and meticulous planning may well be required during the summer, and although the idea that ‘our best players will be upping sticks and heading for pastures new if we’re not promoted’ seems to be hanging over the club like a shadow, it might not be as cut and dried as that.

In today’s market, what would be a fair price for Patterson?

Say ‘£7-9 million’ and people might claim he’s being undervalued, but go higher and you’d probably be met with cries of ‘He’s never worth that!’, which makes it even murkier.

However, one thing is abundantly clear.

In my opinion, the idea that we should be actively looking to cash in on Patterson is utterly nonsensical, because despite some of the weaknesses in his repertoire- mainly centred around distribution- the fundamentals of his game are all solid and given his relatively young age for a first choice goalkeeper and the faith shown in him by the club, there seems to be no doubt about his influence from those whose opinions really matter.

Sometimes, you’d think that Patterson was a hybrid of Sunderland-era Jason Steele and Kelvin Davis, so harsh is the criticism to which he’s often subjected, but in reality, he’s an immensely talented keeper who simply needs to continue to work hard to refine all facets of his game, and he could hardly be blamed as his defence went missing in action against Blackburn on Easter Monday, either.

It’s perfectly true that Patterson isn’t currently the identikit ‘sweeper keeper’, as he can be erratic with the ball at his feet and his occasional habit of parrying shots back into dangerous areas is a flaw, but I also believe he’s a victim of the lingering habit of judging local lads more harshly,

Should an offer arrive for him that we’d be foolish to reject, that’s a different story, but the notion that we should be shoving him out of the door with relish makes zero sense to me.

Wigan’s England international Sam Tickle, for example, might be a talented prospect, but even after a season during which his form has occasionally fluctuated, should we be rushing to replace Patterson with someone who’d be making the jump from League One? Not for me.

As for Young, it feels as though all the signs are pointing to him following a similar trajectory to Patterson, with another loan spell to a club further up the football pyramid during 2024/2025, which could potentially lead to an audition for the position of our number one during the summer of 2025.

Long-term, I’ve no doubt that Young will eventually be anointed as Sunderland’s number one, and that’s an exciting prospect in itself, but there should be no rush to turbo charge his rise to prominence and I trust that when his time eventually arrives, he’ll be as ready as possible to step into the void that’ll be left by Patterson.

It’s to the immense credit of our developmental system that so many talented goalkeepers are currently on the books at Sunderland, and how we manage them over the coming years will be fascinating.

I’d like to think we’ve got another full season of watching Patterson continue to take strides forward and marshal what’ll be a more experienced Sunderland defence, but if we do bid farewell to him this summer, it should be done reluctantly and with a proper plan in place for the immediate future.