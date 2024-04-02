On This Day (2 April 1988): Lads return to the top of the table

Promotion after a dismal few years under previous regimes was the perfect way to start Denis Smith’s Sunderland tenure, but his side didn’t always get their own way en route to the Division Three title during 1987-88.

There was the odd poor result across the campaign with the Lads dropping several points during February and March in particular, and whilst a defeat at struggling York City paled into insignificance compared to the worrying scenes on the terraces where overcrowding threatened to cause serious injury, it was important that Sunderland got back into winning ways over the busy Easter period that followed.

Backed by another 3,000 strong away following despite the problems experienced at Bootham Crescent, Smith’s squad knew that with the finish line in sight they needed to get back to basics against Grimsby Town and start grinding out the victories once more. Three successive draws had preceded the York shock and caused the team to relinquish top spot in the table, and even though new arrival Colin Pascoe had scored on his debut at the gaffer’s old club more was required if the Rokerites were going to arrest the slide.

The hosts however, like the Minstermen, were in a relegation battle and had their own problems to think about. Bobby Roberts had obviously ordered his starting XI, which included future Sunderland player Shaun Cunnington, to make things as tough as possible as they too sought a much needed win and it was clear that the Mariners were willing to battle for everything – with several bumps and bruises being dished out as a result.

Paul Lemon and Reuben Agboola both took heavy knocks, but Smith was happy that the Lads matched their opponents in terms of physicality and work rate, which in turn allowed their quality to make the difference – match winner Marco Gabbiadini’s clinical strike moments before half time being described afterwards as being “brilliantly” taken by the boss. Skipper Gary Bennett was also praised for guiding his teammates through a difficult afternoon, with Pascoe plus Gary Owers and Eric Gates also being namechecked in the post-game interviews for their efforts.

The 1-0 success, which saw the club climb back into pole position, was the perfect tonic going into a hectic few days. Even though it would be Easter Sunday the players were told to report for training the following morning, minus Agboola, Lemon and Owers, who had picked up a toe infection, who were all sent to Steve Smelt’s physio room for treatment instead and would be joined by John Kay as he continued nursing a back issue. Easter Monday then saw Sunderland welcome Chesterfield to Wearside for what was an evening kick-off even though it was a bank holiday.

There was possible transfer news to content with as well, with Smith being asked to comment on rumours that topflight Portsmouth were interested in David Buchanan and John Cornforth after the pair had impressed during a recent reserve game; Cornforth had come on for Agboola at Blundell Park as well and would subsequently be named on the bench again for the Spireites fixture that would end with maximum points being collected during the Easter weekend.

Victory in Cleethorpes on this day had been the big step however, jolting life back into Sunderland after results had been drifting. The team had proven itself capable again of getting over the line no matter what, and would continue to do so in coming weeks as they maintained their newly regained place at the summit.