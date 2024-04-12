Sunderland Greats: Gary Bennett

Gary Bennett started out his football career with Manchester City, but without making any appearances for them. Cardiff City decided to take a punt on the young, inexperienced defender in 1981, and it was there that he got game time and started to make an impression, particularly on Bluebirds manager Len Ashurst, who arrived in 1982.

When Len Ashurst eventually made his way to the Roker Park manager’s chair in March 1984, one of the first players he brought to the North East in his summer rebuild was his former 22-year-old central defender, Bennett.

Some players take time to win over the fans when they first join a club. Some never manage it at all, or only get as far as an appreciation but not adoration. With Gary Bennett, it took him two minutes to win over the Sunderland fans. Two minutes into his debut in the home game against Southampton in the first match of the 1984-85 season as he swept home a corner, instantly becoming a firm crowd favourite.

A pacey, strong-tackling, tall, and athletic central defender, he became the mainstay of our defence for the next eleven seasons. What was evident in those early days was also that at times he loved to go charging upfield with the ball at his feet and lead the attack, which, of course, the crowd loved. It also meant that throughout his Sunderland career, he had a knack of chipping in with some crucial goals.

In his first couple of seasons, Gary tended to be paired with Shaun Elliott at the heart of the defence, and although they were both excellent players in their own right, one problem was that they were too similar to each other, with neither of them ideal in the role of a ‘stopper’ centre-half.

However, when Dennis Smith arrived as manager in 1987 with Sunderland freshly relegated into the Third Division for the first time, he brought in John MacPhail to play alongside Gary. At long last, Gary had found his ideal defensive partner, and the pair of them became the bedrock that propelled Sunderland from the third tier back to the top division.

Dennis Smith, who himself had also been a top-flight centre-half of some repute in his own playing career, also worked with Gary on his positional awareness to improve the game of a player who, until that point, had relied on his natural pace and athleticism to win his battles on the pitch. Over the next few seasons, he played probably the best football of his Sunderland career, and top-flight opposition strikers rated him as an ‘excellent’ defender.

A couple of years ago, I was lucky enough to interview our own former keeper and Gary’s own former teammate Chris Turner. He reckoned that Gary was every bit as good a player as former Manchester United defender Paul McGrath, who was also the midfield kingpin of Jack Charlton’s high-flying Republic of Ireland sides. Chris, of course, moved to Manchester United from Sunderland and so got a close look at both players in training and reckoned there was nothing to choose between the two of them.

As previously mentioned, he chipped in with some crucial goals in his Sunderland career - his debut goal for one - but there were others, such as his last-minute goal in the playoff against Gillingham at Roker Park in 1987, which would decide if Sunderland would be relegated to Division Three for the first time.

With Sunderland trailing 5-4 on aggregate towards the end of 90 minutes and Gary injured but still on the pitch, he was pushed forward by caretaker Bob Stokoe to cause ‘a nuisance’ and duly headed a last-minute leveller in front of the Fulwell End. Roker Park went mental, albeit it proved to only delay our demise. It was a day in which so many extraordinary things happened on and off the pitch that it would take an article in itself to tell them all. Maybe they will let me write about it for an ‘On this Day’ piece on the anniversary!

Another would be his late winner against Manchester United at Roker Park in 1989, when pushing forward from open play again, he scored a goal not unlike Paul Gascoigne’s against Scotland in Euro 96. Lifting the ball over the opposition centre-half and stroking the ball into the far corner of the net. All these years later, a further bonus is that the defender he mugged was Steve Bruce!

Gary ended up making 443 appearances for Sunderland from 1984 to 1995, along with three Wembley appearances in the League Cup Final, F.A. Cup Final, and Playoff Final, which had to be some kind of record until our recent regular jaunts in League One.

And of course, he picked up that loveable chap David Speedie by the throat and pushed him into the clock stand paddock.

He had it all as a centre-half, and pushing it out there, it could be said that at his peak, he was good enough to have played in any Sunderland team of the last 40 years, including Peter Reid’s 7th place finishers.

But if you talk about Gary Bennett, then you cannot ignore what he came to back in 1984. He and Howard Gayle, who also signed that summer, were only the second and third black players to have ever played for Sunderland at that point. Sunderland was not a diverse part of the world at the time, in fact very far from it, with only a small Asian population and even fewer black.

Graeme Souness commented a couple of years ago in his role as a TV pundit that he ‘didn’t remember any instances of racism occurring at all’ when he was a player back in the 1970s and 80s - which made me wonder if he had played his football on Mars.

Just to be clear, it did happen and it was certainly a lot worse in football grounds everywhere than it is now and not just at St James Park when Gary and Howard Gayle were sent off. You can only wonder what he has encountered, but he was a founding member of ‘Show Racism the Red Card’ and received an MBE in 2022 for services to anti-racism in football.

He is still around, of course, as a pundit regularly commentating on Sunderland, and still has as many fans through that as he always did.