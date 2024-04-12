Fan Letters: “Everyone assumes Jack Clarke is leaving Sunderland... has anyone asked him?!”

Dear Roker Report,

Looking ahead to next season, I don’t think the evidence is there to support the idea that this recruitment model can be trusted to build a team capable of challenging for promotion. I, for one, am more worried about the club going out of this league the other way next season.

For all the talk of Head Coach changes this year, Mowbray’s PPG record from the first 19 games this season only moves us up two extra places in the league. Dodds and Beale’s record combined across the season only moves us down two places, and incidentally, Beale’s record on its own has us exactly where we are now.

Surely, then, the much bigger problem is with the background structure and makeup of the squad.

It worries me that there are reports that the club is telling potential head coach targets that they won’t be able to bring their own backroom teams, so the club can stick with Dodds, whose PPG record would have us in the bottom 3 across the year and whose progression through the ranks seems to have correlated with SAFC’s downturn in form.

It seems that the decision-makers in the club are choosing to ignore the evidence that is right in front of everyone’s eyes.

Ballard aside, all SAFC’s top performers this season were with the club before promotion from League One. Then you look at someone like Ba who was signed after promotion but after two years of being here has been dropped from the squad altogether. With the inevitable departure of Clarke and the possible departures of Neil, Patterson, and Hume, I just can’t trust this model to get it right.

John Bagnall

Ed’s Note [Gav]: Whilst I don’t want to rob anyone of their own opinion on the matter, I do have to ask people why they think we’re supposed to get every single bit of recruitment right - has this ever been the case in the history of our club? I think given the sheer amount of players we’ve signed in recent years we were bound to sign a dud or two. In the main, this squad we’ve got right now is a good Championship squad that is improving. At other clubs where there has been a less dramatic shift in recruitment policy, the signing of a bunch of teenagers that aren’t ready for first team football probably wouldn’t register, yet at Sunderland it feels as though some of these lads are being judged before they’re even ready. Ba is someone they clearly think a lot of and given he’s 20 years old, I reckon he’s about where I’d expect him to be — on the fringes, occasionally starting. Is he going to develop into a mega-star? Probably not, but next season he might well feature a lot more heavily and be a more important player than he is now. I just checked and he’s only played 68 games for the club, and most of them are as a sub. I’m not ready to write kids off who haven’t been signed to make an immediate impact, is all I’m saying. Other clubs do this with far less fuss than Sunderland, for some reason. I’d probably lump Hemir and Mundle in there too. The issue this season has been that we haven’t strengthened up front anywhere near enough, and that’s on the club. I’m guessing they naively thought Rusyn would be more ready than he’s been, and that Burstow - who was getting minutes in the Premier League for Chelsea back in August don’t forget - would be good enough. In both cases they’d have been wrong, and that’s a failing in recruitment. In the summer we have to add experience through the core of the side but I wouldn’t be ready to cut ourselves away from recruiting young, promising players - it’s still the right approach if we want a sustainable football club over the long term.

Dear Roker Report,

It wasn’t long ago that the players we signed last summer were being hailed as fantastic bargains, scoring numerous goals on the various tours the team undertook.

It’s true that since then, they have struggled within this league, which has led to the removal of one of our successful head coaches.

The loan signing of M. Burstow hasn’t worked out for him or us, but that doesn’t mean he won’t make it as a footballer. He requires more development than we can give him as a loan signing.

To say our recruiting has been bad adds a certain amount of perplexity, as the writer has quickly forgotten about the signings of J. Clarke, T. Hume, D. Ballard, D. Cirkin, and many more success stories. Why can’t certain fans be patient and leave the people who know how to run the club and recruit players to stabilise and move us forward?

Yes, there have been errors, but these have been swiftly rectified and are works in progress.

Malcolm Donnison

Ed’s Note [Gav]: Well, Malcolm... I could have just used this to answer the last letter!

Dear Roker Report,

Every one of your writers is saying that Clarke is leaving, a foregone conclusion, but has anyone asked the lad? He looks happy at Sunderland and has said previously that he is staying, so what’s the problem? Aha, both KLD and Speakman want to sell him for the money, but Tottenham have a sell-on contract so Sunderland won’t get the full amount they are asking. If they do sell, we haven’t a replacement with anywhere near his class, so let him decide. Money isn’t everything. If he wants to stay, let him. The top two clowns will still get their money in another season or two, and by then we could be promoted.

Bill Calvert