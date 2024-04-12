Share All sharing options for: On This Day (12 April 2008): Collins the Sunderland survivor earns praise from Roy Keane!

Better known today as one half of Sunderland’s in-house commentary team, Danny Collins was having his praises sung by his manager, Roy Keane, 16 years ago today.

Collins had arrived at the Stadium of Light three and a half years earlier in a bargain £140,000 deal from Chester City when Mick McCarthy attempted to — and succeeded in —building a promotion-winning team on a shoestring.

While a number of players from McCarthy’s time had been dispensed with as a consequence of the arrival of Drumaville money, Collins had deservedly stuck around.

And as Keane was lining up another raft of big-money signings — he wanted six new first-teamers, including Fulham’s Jimmy Bullard and Schalke’s Soren Larsen, who were said to be key summer targets — he pinpointed Collins as a shining example of how players should respond in the face of increased competition.

We will be investing in players in the summer and I hope all my players respond to a challenge as Danny has done. Every team in the Premier League will be bringing in new players and it is up to the players who are there to prove they should still be in the team.

Collins had had to fight for his place in the team, with Clive Clarke, Lewin Nyatanga, Ross Wallace and Ian Harte all coming into the club and providing competition at left back. But Collins had stuck to his tasks, waiting for his chance and grabbed it when it came about.

Danny has done very well for us all season. He has adapted very well to a new role in the team because he probably saw himself as a centre-back. He has made the left-back position his own and he is always looking to improve. He has responded well to the challenges we’ve set him.

Collins had earned Keane’s favour, having scored an all-important goal in a win at Fulham that all but sealed Premier League safety. Keane typically tinted his praise with some constructive criticism!

Danny gets in some great positions. He just never seems to score from them. Thankfully, that changed against Fulham, and he could have had one or two more. I always thought the first goal, in a tight match like that, would come from a defender, and Danny is one of those in our team who gets in some great areas. He should probably have scored a few more than he has.

Collins continued to play a key role in Keane’s Sunderland sides and outlasted the Irishman. Subsequently, he played under Ricky Sbragia and Steve Bruce before Bruce strangley seemed to take a dislike him, and he was shoved towards the exit door. Maybe he’d stolen one of his lunchtime pies. Who knows.

After five years at Sunderland, Collins took the well-worn path to Stoke City before also turning out for Ipswich, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Rotherham and Grimsby, playing his last game in 2019 before swapping his shirt and boots for a sheepskin and microphone.