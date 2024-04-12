Timothée Pembélé stepped out of the shadows with an assured performance against Leeds!

Share All sharing options for: Timothée Pembélé stepped out of the shadows with an assured performance against Leeds!

When Sunderland’s team news was released at 7:00pm on Tuesday night, it would be fair to say that there were a few raised eyebrows in response to Mike Dodds’ latest starting eleven.

Only three days previously, when speaking during after the goalless draw with Bristol City, Dodds spoke of not wanting to ‘experiment’ with his side during the final five matches, and that any appearances have to be earned.

And so, when Timothée Pembélé was given his first start for the club amid the hostility of a buoyant Elland Road atmosphere, there was an element of shock within the fanbase.

The Frenchman arrived from PSG in the summer but failed to make his first appearance for Sunderland until the trip to Rotherham at the end of 2023, with a long-term knee injury leaving him on the sidelines for the first half of the campaign.

Consecutive cameos against the Millers and Preston on New Year’s Day gave the full back his first taste of Championship football, but since then, he’d played a total of thirty nine minutes in three matches and had failed to feature since mid-February.

In that time, he’d made sporadic appearances for the U23s, playing three times in 2024 against Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Newcastle United.

With that in mind, it felt like an almighty task for Pembélé against a Leeds side who are so dangerous in attack and were also looking to get their automatic promotion bid back on track after their weekend defeat to Coventry.

However, the sense of shock at his inclusion continued throughout the night, as a stellar performance as a right-sided wing back caught many fans off guard.

Crysencio Summerville, one of the nominees for the Championship’s ‘player of the season’ award, has racked up eighteen goals and nine assists during the 2023/2024 campaign, and he was the man at the centre of any Leeds attacks on Tuesday night.

However, the Frenchman’s display was so impressive that the Dutchman was more of a bystander and failed to create anything of any note, with a shot that led to a penalty shout followed by a free kick that hit the side netting the closest he came.

Summerville was kept too quiet for Leeds’ liking, and that was arguably the major factor in Daniel Farke’s side failing to score at home for the first time since 2 September.

It was an impressive first start for Pembélé, in a defensively solid system and during a match where many thought that we could go under at any stage.

Throughout the first half, the Frenchman kept popping up in more advanced areas on the right and was constantly looking to create openings. Indeed, one cross that was hit like a torpedo almost led to Jack Clarke bundling the ball home midway through the first half.

It was an eye catching first start for Pembélé, and if he’s able to produce more consistent performances as the season draws to a close, he may prove to be an important player during 2024/2025, particularly if there are any defensive departures during the summer.