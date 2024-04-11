Trai Hume: A wanted man

Sunderland’s season has been an odd one, with our playoff push falling flat on its face not too long into the new year. Form went down the toilet and the last couple of months have been a real struggle.

Making sure we didn’t get dragged into what has turned into a fascinating relegation scrap (I don’t think we were ever in danger, even with that horrid six-game losing streak) was our main priority. The matches have seen interim chief Mike Dodds tinker with what he has, with some gambles paying off and several others not so much.

An ever-present through the ups and downs of this season has been Trai Hume. The right-back signed from Linfield for barely £200,000 two and a half years ago and, after a long wait to get ready for English football, he’s not looked back.

His tough tackling and easy-on-the-eye performances have been a staple of his development. Hume is the prime example of Sunderland’s ‘model’ at work. We signed a promising player from a club at the top of the Northern Irish game for not much money, and he’s developed into a defender who if rumours are to be believed has lots of top interest in him.

Hume’s form had dropped earlier in the campaign, the forced switch from right-back to left-back probably didn’t help, but he struggled at times- as did a lot of our players. Yet we know how good he is, and he’s been an integral part of the run of four clean sheets out of five we are on.

Recent weeks have seen Hume back to his old self, and the backline looks all around more settled other than probably the left-back spot. Callum Styles played very well there at Leeds, and the return of Aji Alese is timely too, meaning Hume should be able to see out the season in his right-back spot - something we all want to see happen.

Transfer rumour season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, and our Trai is apparently a hot prospect. Aston Villa, Leeds, Leicester, Bournemouth, and Italian giants Napoli are all keeping an eye on Hume, with a move to the Premier League being probably what he deserves.

It’s odd suggesting this but in a way, it’s a compliment that we have so much interest in our players. We’re doing the job of turning them into top footballers, with the goal of making sure we have money in the bank in the summer to build on what we have set to be realised soon - at least we all hope.

Hume fits very much in this category, with Dan Neil, Jack Clarke, Dan Ballard, and Anthony Patterson joining him. How much we could demand for Hume is a bit vague at this point, but with Premier League clubs knocking on the door then we can make sure we aren’t short-changed. We could have a decent pot of money to work with in the summer, it will then be down to the club to rectify some of the poor decisions of this year and invest it wisely in players with a bit more experience under their belts.

If Hume does depart this summer, he should do so to a club on the up. He feels like a good fit for Villa, with there being some concern over Matty Cash being unable to stay fit. A spot in a side playing in Europe would be nothing less than the man from Ballymena deserves.