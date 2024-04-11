Which players should Sunderland try and retain above all others this summer?

Gav says...

I’m not even going to bother including Jack Clarke as he’s a given - if he’s not the first name on everyone’s lips when discussing which player you’d love to keep the most then I don’t really know what planet I’m on.

That said, we’ve seen a lot of our players linked with moves away and the summer hasn’t even started yet - I have no doubt it’ll get even more hectic as the days and weeks go on, because whilst this season may not have been a success, we still have some cracking young talent in our ranks.

First off I’d have to go with Chris Rigg. The boy is going to be a superstar, and to be starting games in the Championship at the age of 16 just shows how much potential he’s actually got. There have been rumours he’s already verbally agreed a professional deal with the club, but there have been just as many rumours about him leaving and I suppose we’ll never be able to put those to bed until a long term contract is confirmed. Even if Rigg only spent another three years at Sunderland, by that point he’d be 20 year old and with a full career still ahead of him. I think he’s a better player than most the lads who have been ahead of him in the pecking order and he’ll only get better - he could be an important part of our promotion push next season if he’s kept around and made to feel important, because the ability is certainly there.

Secondly, I’ll go for Callum Sty... only joking, don’t be daft. I’ll pick Dan Neil. He’s become more important than many of us probably realise and whilst I think he’s got lots of room for improvement (someone needs to give him shooting lessons over the summer break) I think he’d comfortably make the step up into Premier League football if afforded the opportunity, and teams will be sniffing. He’s been a first teamer for a while now and we need as many of these lads around as long as we can keep them, especially given how much we lack experience through the squad.

Malc Dugdale says…

I’m going to call out Jack Clarke, and he’s the first one on my list by a country mile.

The last couple of games have been an improvement despite two 0-0 draws, and a major factor has been Clarke’s return from injury.

Even when double marked, which he is about 80% of the time he plays, he creates such panic in defences that if he doesn’t score or create himself, he stretches play and draws the attention of opponents as a minimum.

He’s a thoroughbred attacker and was a huge find when we signed him in January 2022.

I’m fully expecting a bid to come in that we can’t decline, but if we can build around the likes of Clarke and with a new head coach onboard, it could be the difference between a serious push for promotion and a mid table finish, and if we can also add a quality striker, we could be a force to be reckoned with.

My second choice would be Dan Ballard.

The partnership he’s built with Luke O’Nien has gone from strength to strength and the way they deprived Leeds of two points was an absolute joy to experience.

They played right on the edge of legality but they did a huge job on Leeds’ attack and shut them out when so many others have struggled to do so, and taking four points from six against Leeds this season is something that not many other teams have done.

Ballard is improving and growing hugely over time and if we lost him as the keystone of our defence, we’ll really struggle to replace him.

There was a bit of a dip in his output after his recent injuries and suspension, but for him to manage the likes of Patrick Bamford as he did on Tuesday night speaks volumes of his present and future capability.

With Clarke and Ballard in the squad when the summer window closes, we’ll be very well set up for 2024/2025.

Without one or both, the odds of us of having a season similar to 2022/22023 drop away for me. Our gambles in the transfer market didn’t really come off at the end of last season, so holding onto such assets is something we really need to consider.

Tom Albrighton says...

I’d suggest the players to keep at all costs would be Dan Neil and Trai Hume.

They have quality in abundance and can excite the fans like no other, and with Neil you have a technically sound, tenacious local lad willing to give everything for the shirt.

His range of passing borders on the ridiculous at times and when playing with confidence and his head up there are few, if any, that are better at this level.

As for Hume, we all love a tough tackler and we all love an attacking full back, and he’s both.

He’s a superbly talented player in his own right and besides the obvious penchant for halting any opponent at any given time, he also has bundles of ability going forward.

Apart from that, his unassuming appearance belies someone who’s clearly very popular within the dressing room- a worthy player to have around for his sublime mix of good vibes, superb talent and relentless durability.