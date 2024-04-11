Talking Tactics: Leeds (A) ‘Return of the Dodds Show’

Leeds lineup

Daniel Farke named an unchanged side from Saturday’s loss away at Coventry, opting for the same 4-3-2-1 formation that’s led to his side gunning for automatic promotion.

Dan James and Crysencio Summerville manned the wings with an abundance of pace and Ethan Ampadu continued in his role as a centre back alongside Joe Rodon.

The hosts looked to retain the ball and dictate the flow of the game- much like Sunderland tend to do- meaning attacking opportunities were going to be limited for the Lads from the outset.

Sunderland lineup

Following the unfortunate 0-0 with Bristol City, Mike Dodds opted to make two changes and a switch in formation to a 3-4-3, as Callum Styles replaced Leo Hjelde and Timothée Pembélé made his first start in place of Adil Aouchiche.

Dodds knew we were going to be starved of possession and therefore shifted Trai Hume inside as part of a back three, deploying Styles and Pembélé as wing backs behind Chris Rigg and Jack Clarke on the flanks.

Knowing Leeds’ main threats would come from out wide, Dodds ensured that we doubled up whenever they advanced out wide and smothered any opportunities for arguably the league’s top wide man.

The tale of the shape

As expected, we had to work tirelessly off the ball in this game, with only 31% possession and a staggeringly low number of completed passes (190) compared to our usually possession-based approach.

Without the ball, we had to be incredibly disciplined and credit goes to Mike Dodds for organising his side in such a well-drilled and professional manner.

There’s no beating about the bush: we sat in a low block and looked to dig our heels in, enticing Leeds to come on to us and backing our ability to grind out a point.

Funnily enough, the last time this system worked in our favour was probably the reverse fixture against Leeds.

Styles and Pembélé are much better as attacking wing backs, but they both defended resolutely and credit goes to the Frenchman on his first start. Elland Road is never an easy place to be thrown into the fray and Pembélé handled himself well.

By pushing Hume infield, Summerville’s area of influence diminished drastically, and whenever he was able to escape the double team of Rigg and Pembélé by driving inside, he was met by Hume who made several swipes at the Dutchman as he advanced forward.

Hume won both of his tackles (2/2) and 50% of his ground duels (5/10) which helped to limit Leeds to set pieces and nullify any threats from open play.

Luke O’Nien plays on the edge…in a positive way!

Arguably the league’s greatest master of the ‘dark arts’ was up to his usual tricks against Leeds and was incredibly fortunate to come away without conceding a penalty.

What we all love about O’Nien is his ability to play on the very edge, but this sometimes leads to reckless decisions which, in a league without VAR, often go unpunished.

O’Nien made 100% of his tackles, 7/14 of his long balls and eleven passes into the final third.

This highlighted arguably his best attribute which is his ball progression and pass distribution from the centre of defence. Another highlight was his clattering challenge on Dan James- he totally missed the ball but it was great to witness him steaming into tackles when required.

From my vantage point at Elland Road, the camera gantry was restricting any views I had of set pieces but even with half an eye on the action, we could see the handball from the stand, so we’ll never know how the linesman missed it.

Dan Neil rises to the occasion as our midfield clicks

In what was a crunch game for Leeds, the atmosphere at Elland Road was raucous and the nerves could be felt both on and off the pitch, but one man who looked like he was stood inside a freezer was Dan Neil.

The midfielder worked in tandem with Pierre Ekwah and was outstanding under pressure.

Neil won 4/7 tackles and relieved the pressure countless times by simply slowing things down and retaining the ball. Additionally, his passing map shows how much of the middle third of the pitch he covered and his marshalling of the experienced Glen Kamara.

Neil is crucial in ball progression for Sunderland- so crucial in fact that he ranks highest within our side for build up-related scoring, while his progressive carries and ability to release our wingers quickly makes him such a valuable asset in the centre of the pitch.

Our midfield was compact on Tuesday and the pairing of Neil and Ekwah did their best to prevent Ilia Gruev and Kamara from progressing the ball through the middle of the field with any real pace.

By playing so narrowly, we were able to funnel both wingers wide; however, as they both like to drive infield, they did so into a crowded sea of pink. This forced Leeds to play for set pieces or take tired and lazy shots from outside the box, with an open play xG of only 0.23.

A pleasing night for Pembélé

After an ACL injury brought an end to his fairly successful spell at PSG, Sunderland have understandably been very patient with Timothée Pembélé, given that our full backs seem to be made of plasticine.

As such, the Frenchman had been limited to U21 football and short first team cameos but was handed his first start against Leeds.

Despite not having much room to operate in, it’s apparent that Pembélé possesses great pace and his one opportunity in the final third produced a fizzing ball to Jack Clarke, showing there’s definitely signs of a player there.

The young full back got himself up and down the line very well and managed to keep pace with one of the fastest players in the Championship in Summerville.

He was replaced by Aji Alese in the seventieth minute having produced a solid outing on his full debut for Sunderland.

In conclusion…

With the weekend’s results mathematically ending any hopes we had of making the playoffs and a point against Leeds all but securing a place in the Championship next season, we should look to maximize the remaining games of the season.

With summer departures likely, now is the chance for Dodds to let players prove themselves and stake a claim for starting spots next season.

Hopefully we’ll see a mix of players who haven’t featured heavily, along with academy products such as Tommy Watson and Oliver Bainbridge, who’ve both made the bench this season.