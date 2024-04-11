Sunderland turned in a bruising display at Leeds, but a hugely impressive one

Leeds have been pretty impressive at Elland Road this season, and prior to Sunderland’s trip to Yorkshire, they’d won sixteen games and only four sides had left with a point.

With that in mind, the fear was that they’d be keen to bounce back from defeat against Coventry City on Saturday by taking out their frustration on us.

Keeping clean sheets has been something that we’ve often struggled to do, but we headed to Leeds having kept four in our last five games, with the exception of the 1-5 loss against Blackburn Rovers.

Our stable but fragile-looking backline was always going to be in for a big test away at one of the division’s biggest hitters, and that was the case.

Leeds have some of the best players in the league, who they’ve either kept hold of since relegation from the Premier League or brought in since. Quite how they managed to retain the likes of Crysencio Summerville after dropping into the Championship is beyond me, but fair play to them.

The hosts probably more than fancied their chances against our midtable team but for the second time this season, Mike Dodds got his tactics spot on.

Switching to five at the back allowed Timothée Pembélé and Trai Hume to help each other out against Summerville, and Patrick Bamford was increasingly frustrated as he came up against Dan Ballard.

Pierre Ekwah was tidy in possession, as was Chris Rigg, with Jack Clarke also looking slightly closer to his best, but the player who really stood out in the middle of the park was Dan Neil.

This guy is an absolute Rolls Royce of a midfielder and his shielding, tackling, and midfield marshalling had him competing well with opposite numbers who are likely not too used to losing the ball. If Neil does eventually depart for a top club, it should come as a surprise to almost no one.

We rode our luck against Leeds, with the officials somehow missing a blatant handball by Luke O’Nien.

Despite the hosts having 70% of the ball, they only got one shot on target, which was a testament to a stubborn display by a well-drilled unit. Additionally, Callum Styles deserves praise and his effort at left back was probably his best in a Sunderland shirt.

There were arguments that the games since the middle of March have had a sense of pointlessness to them, but backed by an away end in full voice, the Lads put in the kind of shift you wouldn’t usually associate with a team who were ‘on the beach’.

Dodds’ plan to sit deep, defend in numbers, and try to catch Leeds on the break worked almost perfectly. A win for the hosts would’ve put them top after results elsewhere, but they could be third by the weekend.

We fully deserved our point, as we prevented an attack filled with talent from scoring for the second time this season. Each player seemed to have a clear idea of their responsibility and in a season where this has sometimes been lacking, it was great to see it against a top side.

Sunderland now have four games left and twelve points to play for.

Our hardest game of the run in is behind us and we were able to leave with our heads held high. Momentum heading into a big summer wouldn’t be too bad, and a run of one defeat in five has at least got things pointing in the right direction as April continues to tick by.