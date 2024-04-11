 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunderland v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship

Fan Letters: “Sunderland are ‘obsessed with progression’? Nonsense!”

Thoughts on our January recruitment and intrigue as to who might leave in the summer are in the RR mailbox today! Got something to say? Email us: RokerReport@yahoo.co.uk

Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Dear Roker Report,

Progression? After our most recent transfer window, absolutely not, as we signed a complete bunch of cheap duds that are all going nowhere.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Mason Burstow got completely lost when trying to get back to Chelsea. He’ll be lucky to get a side in the National League next.

The scouting at our club is abysmal.

John Myers

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, John. Thank you for your letter.

I do agree that January’s transfer window was slightly underwhelming and that the three players we signed have had mixed fortunes so far.

Romaine Mundle looks promising but raw; Leo Hjelde started solidly but has looked nervous since, and Callum Styles has had a tough time as well- even if his performance at Elland Road on Tuesday night was arguably his best in a Sunderland shirt.

As for Mason Burstow, I’m curious to see where he ends up next season.

I’m sure it’ll be at a club further down the football pyramid, because he’s a mile short of genuine Championship quality. Plenty of effort, but just not good enough for this level.

Birmingham City v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Dear Roker Report,

Which players do you think will leave in the summer?

Hammel317

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Hammel. Thank you for getting in touch.

I think Jack Clarke will be the big summer departure from the Stadium of Light, as it’s impossible to envision a scenario in which he remains at the club under our current wage structure, as well as the fact that we’ll be playing Championship football next season.

Elsewhere, I think there’ll be interest in Trai Hume, but perhaps another season at this level would benefit him.

I also wouldn’t be surprised to see Dan Neil and Dan Ballard moving on if appropriate offers were made, and the same goes for Anthony Patterson, who’s rumoured to be on Liverpool’s radar.

Suffice it to say, it’s set to be a transitional summer on Wearside and it’ll be interesting to see how it unfolds.

Leeds United v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship - Elland Road Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images

