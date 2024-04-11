Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “Sunderland are ‘obsessed with progression’? Nonsense!”

Dear Roker Report,

Progression? After our most recent transfer window, absolutely not, as we signed a complete bunch of cheap duds that are all going nowhere.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Mason Burstow got completely lost when trying to get back to Chelsea. He’ll be lucky to get a side in the National League next.

The scouting at our club is abysmal.

John Myers

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, John. Thank you for your letter. I do agree that January’s transfer window was slightly underwhelming and that the three players we signed have had mixed fortunes so far. Romaine Mundle looks promising but raw; Leo Hjelde started solidly but has looked nervous since, and Callum Styles has had a tough time as well- even if his performance at Elland Road on Tuesday night was arguably his best in a Sunderland shirt. As for Mason Burstow, I’m curious to see where he ends up next season. I’m sure it’ll be at a club further down the football pyramid, because he’s a mile short of genuine Championship quality. Plenty of effort, but just not good enough for this level.

Dear Roker Report,

Which players do you think will leave in the summer?

Hammel317