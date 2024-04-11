Share All sharing options for: On This Day (11th April 2009): Macheda’s lucky strike wins the game for Manchester United!

When things aren’t going your way, luck is rarely by your side and Ricky Sbragia would have been forgiven for lamenting his misfortune in this game at the Stadium of Light.

His struggling side competed extremely well against a Manchester United team who were littered with big names - and even had a certain Cristiano Ronaldo to bring on off the bench.

Despite getting back level with thirty minutes left on the clock, Sbragia’s side were hit with a sucker punch by United’s new bright hope Federico Macheda after a shot from outside the box deflected off his leg and caught Craig Gordon out.

It was a little unfortunate for the home side who put in their best performance in quite a while in this game.

After such a great start to his tenure as manager, the wheels began to fall off the Sunderland side as it appeared they became lax and comfortable in their surroundings.

By the time this game came around, we had not won in our previous six games only picking up two points. Whilst the fixtures were difficult with games against Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham in this run, it was the manner of defeats that were bitterly disappointing.

A home game against Wigan Athletic resulted in a poor defeat whilst Robbie Keane’s last second equaliser at the Stadium of Light summarised the way things were going for the team at home.

Despite United’s performance described as ‘indifferent’, they dominated the possession and got an early goal through a Paul Scholes glancing header.

In fairness to Sunderland, they didn’t wilt after the concession of the goal and responded by putting pressure on the United defence. According to one match report, Phil Bardsley was ‘causing problems’ where John O’Shea was struggling to deal with them.

There was a heavy reliance on Kenwyne Jones and Djibril Cisse to be the chief goalscorers for Sbragia’s struggling side and both players did go close before the half time whistle.

Jones, under pressure from Gary Neville, was just wide from one of his teasing crosses as Sunderland edged close to an equaliser. Moments later Cisse forced a smart save from Ben Foster and as Sunderland continued to press. Sunderland’s pressure continued in the second half and just before the hour mark they got their deserved equaliser through Jones Tainio beat Park down the left and sent in a teasing cross which Foster fumbled into the path of Jones, who bundled the ball home from close range.

Strangely, the goal did Sunderland no favours as United ramped up the pressure with Alex Ferguson making swift changes. On came Ronaldo - and then Macheda - who both made a significant impact on the game.

Labelled as ‘having something special’, Macheda got an enormous amount of luck for his winner fifteen minutes from time. After a strike by Michael Carrick outside the box, the Italian got a deft flick that changed the direction of the shot and past Craig Gordon.

It was typical of the luck for a struggling side. Sunderland had actually performed far better in this game in comparision to the weeks previous but alas, there was no luck for Sbragia who was happy with the performance.

“They haven’t done it for the last three or four games, but today I thought they were excellent. “It is always a cruel blow when you’re 1-1 with Man United. Not sure how much Macheda knew about (the goal) but he’s in a rich vein of form so that’s how it goes. “We had our chances and if we had been a bit more ruthless we could have been 2-1 up at half time.

Sunderland would only pick up one more win before the end of the season where Sbragia’s side were just fortunate that there was three worse teams in the division than ourselves. He would resign directly after our final game of the season against Chelsea.