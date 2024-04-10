Matchday Musings: Sunderland stand firm against promotion-chasing Leeds

It was a tough decision to flick past Tuesday’s respective European offerings of Real Madrid vs Manchester City and Arsenal vs Bayern Munich in favour of our visit to Elland Road to face a Leeds side relentlessly chasing automatic promotion.

Despite a much-improved performance at home against a tepid Bristol City side, our recent form wasn’t instilling much confidence, and it seemed from early on in the game that a Leeds win was almost inevitable.

As he had against the Robins on Saturday, Mike Dodds reshuffled the pack, opting for a back five, a move that paid dividends in the reverse fixture back in December, with Adil Auochiche and Leo Hjelde replaced by Callum Styles and Timothée Pembele.

It was clear from the start which side was chasing promotion. Leeds began with frenetic urgency, utilizing Crysencio Summerville and Dan James down the flanks.

Fortunately, we circumvented the early pressure with some solid defending, with Luke O’Nien and Dan Ballard sniffing out any potential openings for Daniel Farke’s side, who were eager to get at us.

Aside from a trademark mazy run from Jack Clarke, Leeds certainly didn’t look close to falling apart, again… In all, the first half was a rather one-sided affair, with us spending most of it effectively marshalling Leeds’ offensive efforts.

Heading into the break all-square, we displayed both heart and resilience, especially in what was always going to be a hostile atmosphere.

Coming out for the second half, anticipating more of the same, we certainly grew into the game, looking increasingly comfortable and assured defensively. Leeds launched the kitchen sink at us, but we stood firm, resilient, and defiant under this immense barrage.

Dan Neil was, once again, exceptional as an iron-like defensive shield, sweeping in front of Ballard and O’Nien. While we undeniably rode our luck at times, with O’Nien using his arm to clear a corner, we got what we deserved from what was a textbook defensive display.

A performance full of grit, brute determination, and a heartiness we haven’t seen for months, we were given a small glimpse of what these lads are capable of.

Of our six encounters with the newly relegated Premier League sides, we’ve picked up a very respectable seven points, remaining unbeaten against the Lilywhites this term.

Notable mentions must go to Timothée Pembele, who turned in a tidy number at right-back, and the tenacious Trai Hume alongside him, who was phenomenal all evening.

When we could have consumed a 3-3 goal fest at the Bernabeu or a 2-2 nail-biter at the Emirates, in typical Sunderland fashion, we were treated to a goalless, pretty uneventful stalemate.

Onto West Brom!