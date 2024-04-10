Talking Points: Grit, graft and a decent amount of luck as Sunderland eke out a draw

Sunderland put in a shift…and then some

It’s probably a safe bet that the Lads enjoyed a well-earned ice bath after a game during which they had to apply themselves diligently and maintain maximum levels of discipline and concentration in order to keep Daniel Farke’s dangerous team at bay.

In some ways, this was almost a carbon copy of our trip to Burnley around this time last season, as we went into the clash with the Yorkshire side as major underdogs.

However, despite the outstanding quality and depth of the Leeds starting eleven and bench, we were able to head back to the north east with a well-deserved point as well as potentially throwing a spanner into the works for the Elland Road promotion-chasers.

Yes, we had to dig in and do the hard yards, and there wasn’t a great deal of champagne football on display last night, but there’s more than one way to dig out a result, and after a display that demonstrated the character of this squad to its fullest, Mike Dodds and his players deserve huge credit for not only going toe to toe with the hosts, but frustrating and denying them what would’ve been a huge victory in the race for promotion.

Bizarrely, this was our fourth clean sheet in our last five games, and given how up and down recent results have been, even the finest brains trust in the world might struggle to put their finger on quite why we’ve been so inconsistent.

Timothée Pembélé catches the eye

It’s been a frustrating maiden campaign on Wearside for the summer signing from PSG, as he’s found first team football extremely hard to come by and had therefore been dismissed in some quarters as another Kristjaan Speakman flop.

However, this display, whilst not perfect and not yet concrete evidence that Pembélé is turning things around in a Sunderland shirt, deserved a lot of praise as he slotted into a reshuffled Lads defence, and with impressive effectiveness.

He was thrown in at the deep end in what could’ve easily been a very intimidating atmosphere, but he was defensively solid, positionally sound, and more than willing to carry the ball out from the back in order to provide an attacking outlet.

We knew that against such a potent forward line, we would have to be disciplined and not gift Leeds any easy opportunities, and the Frenchman played a major role in what was a very credible result.

Let’s hope there’s more to come!

Dan Neil shines…for the umpteenth time this season

I’ve written quite a few editions of ‘Talking Points’ this season and in many of them, I’ve spoken about the growing influence of the homegrown midfielder. Some may find this boring and repetitive, but I’ve no intention of stopping because yet again, Neil was absolutely supreme against an opponent of extremely high quality.

Everything he did on the pitch last night was controlled, made to look utterly effortless, and classy.

His defensive work rate was superb; he kept the play ticking over beautifully, and he looked completely at ease against what could easily be a top flight team come 2024/2025- a league in which Neil will one day play, and he’ll be a worthy addition to the Premier League when the time comes.

Watching a lad who came through our academy system slowly evolve into a genuinely elite Championship midfielder has been a true joy over the past two seasons. Will he leave in the summer or will his talent grace the home dressing room at the Stadium of Light for one more season?

I really hope it’s the latter, because he’s got it, and there’s simply too much evidence to deny it.

Sunderland enjoy some good fortune, but really, who cares?!?

After a season during which the officials have regularly scuppered our prospects through a variety of shocking calls, it was a blessed relief to be on the receiving end of some better fortune last night.

Dan Ballard, who looked somewhat ill at ease all evening, could’ve easily conceded a penalty in the first half when a deflected shot cannoned off his arm and behind for a corner, whereas Luke O’Nien added ‘Diego Maradona tribute act’ to his growing CV with a blatant punch of a lofted ball into the box that was somehow missed by the officials during the second half.

The Sunderland skipper also earned bonus points for rubbing his wrist immediately afterwards, as though some mysterious force had caused the ball to slam into his fist before he could get it out of the way, and it felt like the kind of incident that typified our evening.

‘Work hard, get your rewards’, as the old saying goes, and in this case, we certainly did that!