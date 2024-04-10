Share All sharing options for: On This Day (10th April 1973): Billy Hughes bags his first ever hatty for Sunderland!

I had been really excited to be heading back to Roker Park so soon after our brilliant performance at Hillsborough the previous Saturday in a chance to salute ‘Stokoe’s Stars’ once again. It was also an opportunity to move further away from the relegation zone that technically could still drag us in.

The edge was taken off my excitement with the announcement of the draw for the cup final tickets. With over thirty vouchers of varying colours and letters in my possession, Pink X, C & U were not amongst my hoard and I was experiencing my first period of doubt about making the final. Having been to every round of the cup run including Notts County and Reading away, I was starting to feel nervous and a tad testy at all the new fans we had suddenly acquired. Surely, they could not play the final without me there…. of course, they could and did! However, I digress.

With a flu epidemic and appalling weather earlier in the season impacting, the postponed games were coming thick and fast with three matches in six days starting with this fixture against relegation threatened Huddersfield.

Stokoe named the same team that had contested the semi-final just three days previously and had made a point of highlighting the fight away from the relegation zone and no let-up in standards/performance levels.

There looked to be about 33,000 in Roker Park to welcome the Wembley bound heroes onto the pitch, I forgot about my own personal ticket worries as the Roker Roar swept down from all four corners and round the stands as our Spartans took the field. It was one of a number of special moments at Roker Park I have never forgotten.

If Stokoe had been worried about his team playing with one eye on Wembley the first fifteen minutes must have reassured him. It was a devastating quarter of an hour that all but ended the game as a contest.

On four minutes, Ron Guthrie found Vic Halom with his back to goal on the edge of the penalty area, he laid the ball off to Ian Porterfield on the left-hand side of the box. Porterfield slid a low hard cross to the lively Billy Hughes, who hammered in at the far post at the Fulwell End of the ground.

A couple of minutes later Dick Malone set Hughes galloping away again, he belted a skimming cross that Halom connected first time with a couple of yards out, in that split second it looked a goal all the way, but it pulled a great reactionary save from Terry Poole in the Huddersfield goal.

Nine minutes into the game, Guthrie found Hughes unmarked on the edge of the box. He turned sharply and before the Terriers defence could blink, he thrashed a shot past the stunned Poole into the back of the net for his second goal of the game. Two - nil and flying, the crowd was ecstatic as the Lads oozed confidence in every facet of play.

Jimmy Monty’ then made a good save from Steve Smith who had been booked for a crude challenge in the first couple of minutes of the game. Huddersfield were certainly testing to see if any of the Roker Lads did have one eye on the cup final with a number of ‘robust’ challenges all over the park.

Three minutes after Hughes second goal, Dennis Tueart got his head to a delicate Malone chip that crashed off the bar.

Tueart then raced in from just about the half-way line and slotted the ball with aplomb past Poole and into the back of the goal. He kept running to acknowledge the acclaim of a jubilant Fulwell End, missing a very dubious linesman flag and referee rule out (unfortunately VAR was just a facility you watched on Star Trek back then)!

Tueart’s next contribution was to under-hit a back pass that Monty’ had to race out and kick away from the marauding Alan Gowling.

Just before half-time, Pugh was sent off for a vicious kick at Vic Halom. He was not the only culprit amongst his team, but it was a kick too far for the overworked referee.

Huddersfield worked hard in the second half with ten men, but Sunderland and Billy Hughes in particular would not be denied.

In a beautifully crafted sweeping move that covered fully sixty yards of the pitch Kerr, Halom then Tueart created a great opportunity for Halom who had kept running. He connected without breaking stride only to see the ball ricochet off the post. It would have been a glorious goal typifying some of our play, not just that night but the season!

Tueart and Kerr cracked good shots just wide and then on sixty-two minutes Hughes's third goal and first ever first team hattrick arrived.

Richie Pitt angled a great cross-field pass out to Vic Halom on the right wing. He beat his marker and sent yet another hard low cross into the box. Hughes rushed in to smash home at the far post. His trademark celebration of chest puffed out - chin up and both hands in the air never looked so good!

Mickey Horswill, never slow to join in the rough house play, was booked shortly after this goal for one robust challenge too many and was immediately substituted for Brian Chambers. Horswill would be suspended for two games over the busy Easter period, but in doing so would be available for Wembley.

There was still time for Jimmy Monty’ to make a fantastic penalty save from ex Manchester United and future Mag striker Alan Gowling, diving to his right to tip the ball away when it looked odds on to be hitting the back of the net. How he had not been capped by England was beyond most of us in Roker Park!

What a night this was, three fantastic goals from Billy Hughes who was resurgent under Stokoe. Hughes would finish the season on nineteen goals in total. He was our joint top scorer in the FA Cup run on four goals (alongside Dave Watson) and our top scorer in the league on fifteen goals, with Dennis Tueart just behind him on twelve. Hughes ability to play anywhere in the forward line, his ability to shoot with either foot and his swashbuckling gallops became a thing of legend.

Sunderland’s form under Stokoe was promotion material, He led us from nineteenth in the table to sixth at the end of a momentous season, winning thirteen, drawing five and losing six. Billy Hughes looked like a man reborn under Stokoe and was coveted by a number of teams in the close season, including Don Revie at Leeds who rated Hughes highly, but Stokoe would never sell anybody to Revie!

Sunderland 3-0 Huddersfield

Division Two — 10/04/1973

Roker Park — Attendance: 32,251

(Hughes 5, 9, 62 mins)