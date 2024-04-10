Sunderland might command the right price for Jack Clarke, but will it be worth it?

An acute sense of loss always accompanies the departure of a fan favourite to another club.

They could be cult heroes, idolised from within, or a household name synonymous with Sunderland even to those on the outside looking in. Either way, when such players move on, the same mix of emotions invariably surface — gratitude for the memories they provided, regret that they’ll provide no more, and worry over how big a loss they’ll prove to be.

Of course, the particular circumstances surrounding their departure can ignite other feelings, anger being the most common.

This can be directed towards the player himself if the move is motivated purely by money, such as Asamoah Gyan’s transfer to the UAE.

Following Darren Bent’s controversial move to Aston Villa in 2011, chairmen, managers, agents and even the England manager also found themselves bearing the brunt of fan anger.

However, the old cliché of ‘no player being bigger than the club’ is true.

The likes of Don Goodman and Phil Gray might’ve unsurprisingly struggled to fill Marco Gabbiadini’s shoes, but complemented by emerging talents such as Martin Smith and Craig Russell, Sunderland soon found themselves back in the top flight.

For all the doom-mongering that accompanies the sale of totemic players, in most cases there’s plenty to temper the sense of loss.

This could be in the form of a much-needed injection of transfer funds from an offer too good to turn down, such as Jordan Pickford’s move to Everton; ample cover in the departing player’s position, as in Jordan Henderson’s switch to the red half of Merseyside, or a combination of both, as was the case when Michael Bridges moved to Leeds.

A rare silver lining in our descent and overly long residency in League One was an absence of anxiety when it came to player departures.

The losses of the likes of Paddy McNair, Charlie Wyke and even Josh Maja were greeted by at worst, frustration that our predicament meant that even such limited players represented a talent drain, or at best an acceptance that a regular turnover of personnel was necessary for the level at which we now found ourselves.

The current structure was meant to herald a new approach by normalising the loss of fan favourites yet cushioning the blow by having ready-made replacements lined up to take their place.

Ideally, this succession planning would allow the club to dictate the timing of player sales to maximise both transfer fees and the transition of suitable replacements.

It’s far too early to judge the success of this strategy but the early signs are that the astute recruitment and development of players has significantly enhanced the transfer value of many members of our squad.

Cashing in on Ross Stewart currently looks like a smart piece of business given that his injuries have so far removed any feeling of seller’s remorse. However, the repeated failure to adequately replace him has prompted understandable doubts about the club’s succession planning strategy.

The free flowing football we enjoyed under Tony Mowbray masked this deficiency, with goal contributions widely shared throughout the squad.

The failure to maintain this pre-dated Mowbray’s departure; the subsequent over-reliance on goals from Jack Clarke was rightly identified as a concern by Michael Beale, and the truth of this was made painfully apparent during our struggles in Clarke’s absence.

With the winger almost certainly set to depart in the summer, hopefully for a hefty fee, fans can feel confident that the club is being run in a sustainable way.

On the other hand, the initial failure to ensure continuity with our most recent head coaching replacement, alongside the ongoing striker conundrum, raises serious doubts about the club’s ability to adequately replace players of Clarke’s calibre.

The ceiling for players such as Adil Aouchiche, Romaine Mundle and Tom Watson is undoubtedly high but they’re a long way from being ready to fill Clarke’s boots.

Gabbiadini was twenty three when he was sold to Crystal Palace in 1991. Clarke will be the same age this summer and fans will share the same misgivings about the club’s ability to find an adequate replacement as they did over thirty years earlier.

Such misgivings will only be heightened if next season sees a fit Ross Stewart firing on all cylinders while our own struggles in front of goal continue.