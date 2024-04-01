Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-5 Blackburn - Honking

Anthony Patterson: 4/10

It seemed like every shot Blackburn had on target went in but I wouldn’t blame Patterson for any of them. I would like to see him getting more upset at his defence though, they were shambolic and he needs to let them know that.

Trai Hume: 4/10

Quiet today, had a couple of good moments in the first half and ended up in the left wing position at one point as he tried to get us going but positioning was poor and was nowhere to be seen for the fifth despite a cross coming into the back post.

Dan Ballard: 3/10

Left isolated often but struggled with the movement of the Blackburn attackers.

Luke O’Nien (C): 3/10

Got beaten too easily for the second and fourth goals and was making a meal of physical play from Gallagher but like Ballard was left too isolated by those in front of him.

Callum Styles: 2/10

Got forward once in the first half and just missed Jobe’s head with a cross but he was all over the place defensively and turned his back on his man for the fifth.

Dan Neil: 4/10

Far too casual today, despite some good bits of play. Didn’t work hard enough to give the back four some protection.

Pierre Ekwah: 3/10

Like Neil, was far too casual and didn’t offer enough protection. Had one shot just wide when the game was gone.

Patrick Roberts: 0/10

Looked massively off the pace, nothing came off for him and the speed of the game looked to be too quick for a player who has been out for awhile. Slipped in the build up to the opener and then missed his tackle trying to recover, leaving the defence open on the right.

Romaine Mundle: 4/10

Worked hard down the left without much end product. Often made the wrong decision, shooting from miles out when a pass was on or playing a simple pass backwards when he had room to move into.

Adil Aouchiche: 4/10

Started brightly with some useful set pieces but then disappeared out of the game as the team fell apart.

Jobe Bellingham: 2/10

Completely anonymous, even before Blackburn took the lead.

Substitutes

Bradley Dack: 6/10

Had a couple of chances, one was saved allowing Rigg to follow up but Jobe couldn’t capitalise on the second.

Chris Rigg: 7/10

Got stuck in, which is a lot more than most of his team-mates did and got a deserved goal for his efforts.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Good to see him back, not many chances to run at his man but did pick out some good balls into the box.

Man of the Match: Chris Rigg

Undeservedly dropped after his performance against Cardiff but came on when the game was all but gone and showed up his more senior colleagues with his effort, got a goal after following up Dack’s shot.