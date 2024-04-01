The curious case of the non-scoring Sunderland forwards

Easter Monday is here and it was certainly a Good Friday for Sunderland.

A clinical performance against Cardiff City saw us deservedly leave the Welsh capital with a 0-2 win and all three points. Our first victory in seven games was a relief, and it came thanks to goals from midfielders.

Sunderland have scored fifty goals this season and on Friday, Jobe Bellingham moved further clear as our second top scorer, with seven.

He and Jack Clarke have scored twenty two out of fifty, and although goals haven’t been too hard to come by, only three of them have been bagged by the strikers signed in the summer.

The faults of our centre forwards can be blamed on various factors.

The strikers themselves haven’t been good enough for long enough, but in their defence, they’ve hardly been given a great deal of opportunities.

Mason Burstow has twelve starts; Nazariy Rusyn has nine, Hemir has only started four games, and Eliezer Mayenda started just one game before his seemingly ill-fated loan to Hibernian.

In addition, the way we play hasn’t helped at times, with the obsession of getting the ball to Clarke and hoping for the best taking the emphasis away from our focal points up top.

For context, out of last season’s total of sixty eight goals, twenty one of them were scored by strikers. This season’s total will certainly be lower by the end of the season, but this is just one of several issues that need addressing in the summer.

From their combined total of appearances, our strikers have contributed just three goals and two assists this season.

To put that in context, Dan Ballard has the same number of goals as our strikers and Dan Neil has more goals and assists than all of them, and whichever way that’s spun, it's not a good look.

However, the solution to our striker issues has to an extent been under our noses all season.

Jobe’s movement and finish for his goal at Cardiff is the kind of play we’ve barely seen from our forwards this season, with perhaps only Nazariy Rusyn’s goal against Preston on New Year’s Day coming close.

Signing more clinical strikers, or at least trying to get the best out of the ones already here, is a matter for the close season but for the remainder of 2023/2024, it feels as though Jobe should be the man given the role of leading the line.

He’s played some of his best stuff as a striker, and with a rejuvenated Adil Aouchiche behind him, Chris Rigg set for a good run in the team and Patrick Roberts about to make his return, he might just get more support.

Selection-wise, much of our season has been a tale of square pegs in round holes.

Some of this has been injury-enforced, whereas other situations are because players just haven’t been up to the task. With a mid table finish seemingly on the cards, we’re in a position where our entire on-field direction can be a bit of an experiment.

Giving minutes to our strikers and including Jobe in that is the best case scenario for the last few games, and one eye should be increasingly focused on next season and getting into shape after what’s frankly been a bizarre campaign.