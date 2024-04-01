Starting XI: Is this the Sunderland team that Mike Dodds will pick to take on Blackburn?

Share All sharing options for: Starting XI: Is this the Sunderland team that Mike Dodds will pick to take on Blackburn?

Well, Martin’s had the temerity to spend his Easter galavanting away on holiday so it’s been left to me to try and predict the Sunderland team that will play this afternoon at the Stadium of Light. I’ll try my best not to butcher it...

Goalie: Anthony Patterson

Fans on Twitter have been speculating that Anthony Patterson could be soon to depart Wearside, with some even suggesting he's heading to Liverpool. Can’t see it myself, and to be honest, I’d be a bit disappointed if he left us anytime soon as he’s got a lot more to offer here, especially as a first choice.

His place is safe — Bishop won’t be starting games any time soon and Matty Young is living his best life at Darlo, so Patto starts today between the sticks as he’s done all season. Just stay switched on and watch out for that pesky Szmodics...

Defence: Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese

Callum Styles is shite and Leo Hjelde isn’t much better, so if I’m being honest I’m dying to see Alese back in the team. The question is, is it worth rushing him back when we have nowt much to play for? We’ve done this a few times and he’s ended up having setbacks - I have a feeling he might just be eased into the U21s games and used sparingly between now and the end of the season, meaning he’s fresh for pre-season. However... I want him to start today and I’m hoping that by predicting he’s starting today, my wish will come true.

Midfield: Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah, Adil Aouchiche

This trio worked really well together the other day and I see no reason to change it, so let’s keep it the same this afternoon. Dan Neil was arguably man of the match, Pierre Ekwah probably played as well as he has all season, and that was definitely Adil Aouchiche’s best game in a Sunderland shirt, so it would be very harsh if any of them lost their place.

I’d like to see Aouchiche have a good game for us at home, actually. Let’s hope the confidence he’s gained from his performance on Friday stands him in good stead today.

Attack: Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham, Romain Mundle

The only other change I’d make to the starting lineup is swapping out Ba for Mundle.

Ba actually played alright the other day but I don’t think he was brave enough from an attacking perspective, and I definitely noticed a difference once Mundle was brought on.

Let’s see what Romain can do — he also needs to be more brave when running at his man, but he looks lively and I think with our confidence up it might be a good chance for him to properly impress.

Jobe - well, what can I say? That was his best performance as a Sunderland player on Friday and he showed the rest of them what it takes to play up front. More of the same, please!