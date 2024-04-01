Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Can Sunderland make it back to back wins against Blackburn?

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 3 Blackburn 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

Blackburn haven’t won since the second weekend in February, and that was at home to Stoke City. They clearly enjoy playing them, as Rovers’ most recent away victory was during their trip to the Potteries on the 25th of November last year.

That was four months ago, so it’s no wonder they’re nineteenth in the table, three points above the relegation zone, and likely desperate for a result at our place.

That said, I expect them to park the bus and hope for a point, but if we can play as we did against Cardiff and convert even half of the chances we missed on Good Friday, we should win this at a canter.

I just hope their long run of poor form doesn’t suddenly end at the Stadium of Light, which often seems to be the case.

Jobe needs to start up top again for me, and if we get an early goal, I can see this being at least three if not more.

Come on, lads. Let’s have a bit of fun and get on a run.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 2 Blackburn 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

It’s been a while since we were able to enjoy a victory, and I’m hoping we can secure consecutive wins for the first time since December.

Blackburn have really struggled for form, with even John Eustace not being able to stop their descent down the table.

He has only one victory in his ten league outings; they sit outside the relegation by a mere three points, and their away form is shocking, having not won in their last ten outings, dating back to November.

With our confidence-boosting performance on Friday, I have to back another win today,

Haway the Lads!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 1 Blackburn 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

Based on nothing other than the hope we come into form before the visit of Bristol City, and the fact that Blackburn’s run of results has been just as dire as ours, I’m going for a win.

We desperately need some ‘feel good factor’ back at the Stadium of Light, which has become a tomb for all our hopes and aspirations for the season.

With International Fans’ Day coming up, what better way to prepare for the celebration of the diversity of our fan base than with three points and a clean sheet?

So that’s exactly what I’m going to predict.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 2 Blackburn 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Dan Ballard

We need a home win and this is as good an opportunity as any to get it.

Hopefully we’ll play with a little more courage than we did last time out at the Stadium of Light – let’s be honest, we need to.

Blackburn have had a terrible run recently, and we simply need to get into them, show some character and determination, and get all three points.

I’m not expecting a particularly attractive game, but we need to show some intensity.

Will Jones predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 2 Blackburn 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Pierre Ekwah

After a pretty dominant performance against Cardiff, the Lads turn their attentions back to the Stadium of Light against a team who are also really struggling for form.

Blackburn are in a dogfight and aren’t looking very lively, and a lacklustre performance against Ipswich showed neither their luck nor their talent is showing its worth.

In contrast, we have a chance to go back to back here and start a good run until the end of the season.

Go on, lads!

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 2 Blackburn 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Dan Neil

It’s nice to get back to winning ways and it felt as though the Lads were revitalised after the international break. If anything, we should’ve made it a more handsome result on Good Friday.

I’m hoping we continue in the same vein and get stuck into a Blackburn side who are off the rails and in a real relegation battle. I think we have to continue with Jobe up front as well - it always seems his best position, so we must persevere with it.

I’m hoping our last result will be the catalyst for a strong finish to the season, and that we can push to finish as high as possible.

The Roker Report Predictions team were moderately optimistic for the trip to the Welsh capital, with three writers calling a win and three a draw- with no sign of another loss- as seen below.

The Lads played really well and although the penalty for the first goal was a tad fortunate, the second goal was a cracker and the way we managed the game and created many more chances made the long trip worth it for the travelling fans.

Today, we look to build on a very promising performance as we take on Blackburn at home, and there are some interesting questions ahead of the game.

Will Mike Dodds persist with Jobe up front? Will Adil Aouchiche keep his spot in the team after a goal from the spot and an assist? Can we get on a winning run, climb a few more positions in the Championship table and set ourselves up for the summer window and the 2024/2025 season?

We bloody well hope so.

With Aouchiche scoring first, none of the lads picked up anything for predicting the first scorer.

The only points taken were for those who predicted an away win despite our recent poor form and Cardiff winning four of their last five- Matty, Jack and Will.

Thanks to his win prediction, Matty pulls level with Bomber at the foot of the table.

Jack gains a point on Martin who went for a draw, but with six games to go after Blackburn and an eight point lead for the Aussie ex-pat, he really has to ‘do a Devon Loch’ to lose the Predictions title from here on in.

