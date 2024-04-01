Share All sharing options for: Fan Focus: Blackburn fan Mark thinks they look ‘bang average’ under John Eustace!

After a successful first season, Jon Dahl Tomasson was sacked as Blackburn’s head coach in February.

What were the key factors behind that?

Officially termed ‘mutual agreement’, and it’s since transpired that JDT had allegedly been talking to Sweden about taking over since mid-December. We’ve taken a nosedive from that point on. We played Watford on 28th December and with ten minutes left we were seventh, two points off the playoffs. After that, he seemed to lose all motivation and we were in freefall. At his best, JDT provided us with some of the best football I’ve seen as a Rovers fan, and I’ve seen the likes of Alan Shearer and Tugay, but at worst we had no plan B and were too open and easy to play against.

The man to replace him was ex-Birmingham boss John Eustace.

How’s he got on so far?

His current win ratio is 0%. He’s definitely made us stronger defensively, but we’ve lost all sense of attacking cohesion and we look like a bang average outfit at best, hoping for Sammie Szmodics to score from nothing.

The club are currently sat nineteenth, just three points above the drop zone.

Are you confident of survival?

Not at all. The fixtures we have are almost as horrific as our run of form since the end of December. We need about eight points and are limping across the line to get draws at the moment.

This season, the club sold Thomas Kaminski, Ash Phillips and Adam Wharton to Premier League clubs, and have also lost captain Lewis Travis and Ben Brereton Diaz.

Have the fans been frustrated by the lack of reinvestment for key players?

Of course, but the owners have had restrictions placed on them in India. If we stay in the Championship, we have to see a significant proportion of that reinvested this summer or we’ll have more of the same next season!

When the season began, I don’t think many people would’ve backed Sammie Szmodics to be top scorer.

What’s made him so clinical this season?

He’s sacrificed a lot of his all round work rate to focus on scoring the goals. He’s always been a tremendous finisher but he seems to have been ruthless in his search for goals this season.

Aynsley Pears made a poor error during your 0-1 defeat to Ipswich on Friday.

Has it been a problematic position for the club this season?

Pears has never been good enough in the eyes of many Rovers fans. He stepped in for Kaminski when he was injured and did OK but he’s always felt like a ‘number two’. We also signed Leopold Wahlstedt but he’s way off it at the moment, so we’re stuck with Pears as the best of a poor duo.

Blackburn signed six players in January, three of them on loan.

Who’s impressed you so far and who has disappointed?

Since January, Kyle McFadzean has added some experience at the back and Yasin Ayari has shown glimpses of ability. Conor O’Riordan looks like a really good prospect but he’s only young, and the biggest impact has been made by our returning players, either from injury or in John Buckley’s case, from a loan spell. John Fleck gave us some much-needed experience in midfield but lasted ten minutes and is out for the season. We’ve also signed Billy Koumetio from Liverpool and he’s played zero minutes in the league. Ben Chrisene from Aston Villa, meanwhile, looks no better than what we already have!

Aside from the players mentioned above, who should Sunderland be wary of?

Joe Rankin-Costello is back from injury and when fit he can be a real driving force for us.

Blackburn have conceded the second most goals in the league this season.

How do you expect Eustace to approach the match tactically?

That was mainly under JDT. Under Eustace, our games rarely feature more than two or three goals and it’ll be more of the same. He’ll keep it tight and go with a safety-first approach.

Who’s missing and which eleven players will start?

Many players are missing and some are only just back from long-term injury. At a guess, it’ll be a 4-2-3-1. Pears, Brittain, Hyam; Wharton, Pickering, Tronstad; Rankin-Costello, Hedges, Szmodics; Dolan, Gallagher.

Sunderland beat Blackburn 3-1 earlier this season.

What’s your prediction for the final score this time around?