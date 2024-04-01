Match Preview: Can Sunderland rise on Easter Monday and beat Blackburn?

Monday 1st April 2024

(12th) Sunderland v Blackburn Rovers (19th)

Championship

Stadium of Light

Kick-Off: 15:00

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!

The build-up...

Well, that was nice, wasn’t it? Not having your weekend ruined by Sunderland for once — I had almost forgotten what it felt like, given it had been yonks since our last victory, but it wasn’t just the three points we picked up at Cardiff that left fans smiling on Good Friday.

We managed to match the result with a cracking all-round team performance and, in truth, I think the players had probably gotten sick of the sight of each other before the international break, and the time apart had done us good.

Mike Dodds wasn’t getting too relaxed in the aftermath of the game though and noted that we then had to follow the result up with another win today against a Blackburn side who, despite possessing the most lethal goalscorer in the division, are struggling.

They sit nineteenth in the table on 42 points, just three above the relegation zone and are looking over their shoulders following a shocking run of form that has seen them collect just one win in eighteen league games.

As I’m sure all of my fellow fans reading this will agree with, this statistic does not fill me with any hope whatsoever. Typically, if you’re a desperately out of form team you just know that you can count on Sunderland to play you back into form, so if anything this makes me look less forward to tomorrow’s game than I was about ten minutes ago when I read up on their form and saw how bad it really is.

Blackburn are desperate for points, and when you look at who they’ve got to come after they play us — Southampton, Bristol City, Leeds, Sheff Wed, Coventry and Leicester — you really do fear for them.

I guess that makes today’s game all the more important for our visitors, as they know time is running out for them to pull away from the strugglers at the bottom and that with some top opposition coming up, games against teams like Sunderland who really have nowt but pride to play for are your best chance to get points on the board.

For Sunderland, this is also another chance to get vital minutes into the legs of players who need them with the season coming to a close soon - namely Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Patrick Roberts and Bradley Dack, who all made the bench at Cardiff following lengthy individual spells on the sidelines through injury.

It would be harsh to really drop anyone after the way we played in Wales but two games in four days is a short turnaround and we’ll need to use our squad, so I wouldn’t be adverse to Aji Alese starting at left back ahead of Callum Styles, or bringing in Mundle on the right in place of Ba, but that’s about it really. We need to look after these lads if we want to get anything from them over the coming month, something I’m sure Mike Dodds is aware of.

Ultimately, we need to win this game because the home fans haven’t seen Sunderland win in what feels like forever, and with season card renewals on the horizon it would be nice for the players to remind everyone why they should come back again next season to see this occasionally-exciting young team strut their stuff in the Championship.

The betting...

The bookies have the Lads at 6/5 for the win, with Blackburn priced at 2/1 to pick up all three points and the draw is 23/10.

Head to head... in Sunderland

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 45

Draws: 12

Blackburn Rovers wins: 14

Sunderland goals: 150

Blackburn Rovers goals: 70

Last time we met... at the Stadium of Light

26th December 2022

Sky Bet Championship

Sunderland 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

[Stewart 22’, Simms 90’ - Stewart (OG) 18’]

Sunderland: Patterson, Gooch (Wright), Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin (Hume), Evans, Neil, Diallo, Roberts (Simms), Clarke, Stewart Substitutes not used: Bass, Matete, Michut, Ba Blackburn Rovers: Kaminski, Costello, Pickering, Morton, Ayala, Hyam, Hedges, Buckley, Gallagher (Hirst), Dack (Travis), Diaz Substitutes not used: Pears, Phillips, Wharton, Garett, Markanday Attendance: 43,921

Michael Gray

After scoring within a minute of his full debut for Sunderland against Barnsley, the Castletown-born full-back didn’t look back. His Sunderland career spanned 11 years and 410 appearances, before he left to join Blackburn Rovers in 2004 after a loan spell at Celtic.

Gray spent three years at Ewood Park before moves to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday ahead of hanging his boots up in 2010.