Andy’s Player Ratings: Southampton 4-2 Sunderland - Shite

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Made a few good stops that you’d expect him to make but let down by his defence always allowing Southampton to have free shots from follow ups.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Kept the home side quiet on their right until a sub caused him problems but defended well and even blocked a shot on the line with some heroic defending but no-one there to block the follow up.

Jenson Seelt: 4/10

Managed to get something on a number of shots, particularly in the first half, and deflect them wide but his passing was shocking and he and Ballard did not look a natural partnership.

Dan Ballard: 5/10

I don’t think he looked comfortable today, was a bit off the pace and late with a few tackles, got booked for a particularly late one outside the box. Ended up going down injured, tried to soldier on but had to go back down again.

Leo Hjelde: 4/10

Sold himself short a few times by trying to steal the ball and letting a runner get away, like Hume made a good block late on but then had no-one following up to stop the next shot.

Dan Neil (C): 5/10

Had the captain’s armband but not a good performance, played reasonably on the ball and got an assist after laying the ball off to Mundle but was defensively suspect and didn’t provide enough cover.

Jobe Bellingham: 5/10

Very similar game to Neil but his header for the opening goal was absolutely rotten, made up for that with a screamer to equalise and then followed that up with poor tracking back for the home side’s quick fire double.

Chris Rigg: 5/10

Started off really brightly, looking sharp and had crisp passing but then gave away the penalty for the second and disappeared from the game after that.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Didn’t get on the ball anywhere near enough at the top end of the pitch but caused Southampton’s right back problems when he did.

Romaine Mundle: 6/10

Lots of effort from him and he’s a willing runner, got a goal when his deflected effort went in off the post. A couple of good crosses into the box, without anyone there to attack them.

Mason Burstow: 4/10

Plenty of effort up top but no quality. Had a good chance early on with two men central to square to, went for it himself but with no conviction. Hit the post later on from a position he couldn’t really score from and closed defenders down without much reward.

Substitutes

Nazariy Rusyn: 6/10

Worked hard as usual and hit the side netting from a wide angle.

Adil Aouchiche: 6/10

Not the same impact as against Leicester but provided more drive that helped us get back in the game, for a short while.

Callum Styles: 4/10

The side absolutely fell apart on the left hand side once Styles came on for Ballard and Hjelde went inside.

Pierre Ekwah: N/A

A late change for Mundle.

Man of the Match: Trai Hume

Well short of his best but worked hard and was the pick of our defenders, so unlucky to make a great block off the line, only for none of his team-mates to block the follow up. Stepped inside a couple of times to cover at centre back when Seelt went wandering and had a few forays forward.