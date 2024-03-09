Starting XI: Is this the team that will start for Sunderland against Southampton today?

After the opening 20 minutes or so we did OK against Leicester, but by then the damage was done. We probably deserved a point, but didn’t get it and ultimately we are staring down the barrel of six consecutive defeats today. Regardless of what league we’re in, what’s going on off the field, that’s not acceptable.

So, what does Mike Dodds do today? I get the feeling he’s trying to be too clever in his team selection and set up, and I think that’ll continue today – which makes predicting the team difficult. Will Hemir be given a third consecutive start? Will Chris Rigg – who was excellent on Tuesday – get another chance from the off? We’ll see.

I genuinely don’t have a clue what we’ll do – so here’s how I’d like us to set up today.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Same again in goal. Not much else to say really.

Defenders: Trai Hume, Jenson Seelt, Dan Ballard, Leo Hjelde

Dan Ballard came back into the team, and just like that Luke O’Nien is out suspended for two games. It’s a blow - particularly as he was only a couple more games off avoiding a suspension, but Seelt will keep his place in the centre. It’ll be interesting to see if we go with a four or five. Hjelde’s struggled in recent weeks and has looked poor at wing back and on the left of a three, so given the lack of options there we could go with a flat four. Alternatively, Hume could drop into the three and Pembele could get a chance at right wing back, but I think we’d be better off going back to basics.

Midfield: Pierre Ekwah, Dan Neil, Chris Rigg

Rigg was superb on Tuesday, and has to keep his place today. We’ve got a real lack of options in the centre of midfield, so there’s not much room for change here – Ekwah and Neil will surely start.

Attack: Abdoullah Ba, Naz Rusyn, Adil Aouchiche

This is where it gets more interesting – and where we have a few more options. Aouchiche was good when he came on against Leicester, and deserves a start. Dodds defended Jobe’s fitness in midweek, but regardless of fitness or not he’s not been too effective lately and needs to come out of the team. I like Jobe, he’s got potential (playing deeper, in my opinion) but he’s 18 and it’s ridiculous to expect him to play every game - and hit top form more often than not. It could be a choice between Ba and Mundle on the other side – I’d go Ba in a game like this in which he’ll likely have some decent room to play in – and up front I’d go with Rusyn. Southampton like to fanny about with it at the back, and Rusyn’s pressing game could be valuable here.