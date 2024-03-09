Share All sharing options for: On This Day (9th March 2008): Roy Keane remains confident of survival despite Everton defeat!

After a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Everton at Goodison Park earlier in this season, a 1-0 defeat against the same opposition at home could be considered an improvement of sorts for Roy Keane’s team.

However, with more difficult fixtures to come and his team looking rather toothless in attack, it’s likely that Keane was certainly disappointed and frustrated at another defeat.

Languishing in sixteenth place, we were heavily reliant on our home form to get the results necessary for survival.

Up until this point, we’d failed to register an away win in the league, although we could feel aggrieved not to have beaten fellow strugglers Derby County after we had a goal wrongly chalked off for offside.

Everton were always difficult opponents, and they became quite the bogey team for us over the years.

In 2007/2008, David Moyes’ team were having a fruitful campaign and were chasing a Champions League place, but had recently suffered a defeat at the hands of Fiorentina in the Uefa Cup.

Filled with match winners such as Yakubu, Andy Johnson, Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta, it was going to be a difficult one for us.

Live on Sky Sports on a Sunday afternoon, it wasn’t exactly a classic for the neutrals as both teams defended stoutly. However, neither side posed much of a threat up front, despite the best efforts of Kenwyne Jones in particular.

After an insipid first half during which Cahill’s header from a corner was the closest that either team came to scoring a goal, the game came to life after the break as Johnson’s intelligent header found the net from an Arteta cross.

Johnson and Cahill both challenged for Arteta’s cross and the ball glanced in off the England striker’s upper arm.

At first glance, anyone watching would’ve done very well to notice the ball hitting Johnson’s arm, and Keane himself admitted that he hadn’t realised until after the game.

From that point on, we were on the back foot.

Rade Prica and Andy Reid were brought on as we searched for an equaliser, but it wasn’t until Reid’s free kick in the final moments that we looked like scoring.

And there was more drama to come in injury time as Tim Howard produced a great save from Reid’s thirty yard free kick, and Jones had a header from the subsequent corner cleared off the line by Joleon Lescott.

A draw would’ve been the most they deserved given Everton’s excellence at the back, and after the game, Keane admitted that we needed to start picking up wins soon, given our tough run in, but he also restated his confidence in the squad.

What happened at Everton a few months ago was another lesson for us as we got a heavy beating. But I’m disappointed with the result today and felt we deserved a bit better, but I’ve said that a bit recently. There are still five, six or seven teams down there fighting, though, and the players are down, but we must lick our wounds and have to keep believing. It’s a test of any manager to see how we react but I have great faith in the players and remain confident we’ll stay up. You look at the run ins of the teams and ours is as difficult as anybody’s. We still have Arsenal to come at home and a tough run in, which is why the last week has been so disappointing because we felt that was an opportunity to get at least four points.

Thankfully for Keane, the wins did come as an away success at Aston Villa inspired the Lads to win four of their next seven, a run that essentially guaranteed survival during our first season back in the top flight.