Fan Focus: Southampton fan Glen lifts the lid on Russell Martin’s promotion contenders!

A 5-0 defeat to Sunderland sparked a run of four defeats in a row, which then turned into a club-record unbeaten run - how did Russell Martin turn things around after a poor start?

Consistency of selection and finding a back four and a defensive structure that stopped us leaking so many goals. From there, the rest followed. The style of play began to reap dividends with other teams getting tired of chasing us about and resulting in scoring a lot of goals late in games. Strength off the bench has also been key as we’ve been able to freshen things up with 20 minutes ago and in most cases, actually make the team on the pitch better.

Martin has played a distinctive possession-focused style with his teams, do you think the club having patience with his system is paying off?

Definitely. Everyone from the chairman, director of football down to the players have bought into it and the results were there for all to see in the unbeaten run. When you have a bit of success doing something, it’s easier to sell it to people. There were many fans, in particular that were ready to tear up the approach when we lost the four games earlier on in the season. They are not so noisy now.

It’s looking like it’s going to be close between the top four, who are you backing to go up by the automatics and playoffs?

As I write, we have fallen away a bit due to losing a couple of games and having games in hand, partly due to the fire near the ground the other day. Win our games in hand and we are back in with a shout but our fixture pile-up in April is going to be horrendous. Consequently, it looks like it’s going to be Leeds and Leicester for the automatic places, with Ipswich joining us in the playoffs but I wouldn’t write off Ipswich. There is a narrative about them somehow being lucky but they thoroughly deserve to be where they are. Saints are most likely going to end up in the playoffs, which to be honest, given the shambles of last season, I would’ve happily have taken at the start of the year. My dream scenario would be for Saints and Ipswich to go up automatically and the other two can have a play-off to see who is the most arrogant.

Ross Stewart has only played 17 minutes since joining from Sunderland in the summer - what is the current update on him?

Out for the season but it has been implied that if our season gets extended by the playoffs, then he might be in contention. In all seriousness, if he had stayed fit and done what he did at Sunderland, he would’ve made a massive positive difference to the team.

After struggling at Premier League level, Adam Armstrong has been on fire this season with 17 goals and 11 assists, do you think that’s purely down to confidence?

It’s partly down to confidence but it’s also down to the standard of opposition. Armstrong has undoubtedly done well this season but there are many games where you do not notice him at all and then he pops up and scores a goal or an assist. You can’t complain at that of course but at Premier League level, your touch has got to be better and your decision-making has got to be better. What he has done is earned himself an opportunity, should we be in the Premier League next year.

Against Birmingham, Southampton brought on Joe Aribo, who not long ago scored in a Europa League final - do you think it’s that level of depth and quality to rotate with that’s prompted the relegated sides to likely bounce straight back up?

I can’t speak for other clubs but it’s certainly the case the parachute payments help relegated clubs in their attempts to go back up. It’s been this way for a number of years but there is more noise about it this year because the three relegated clubs have been so consistent. With regards to Aribo, Yes he is a very good player in this division but he probably wouldn’t be on the bench if he hadn’t been away for the African Cup of Nations and in all honesty, he was so bad last year that no one would have batted an eyelid if he had left in the summer along with the rest of the exodus. He has been considerably better this year and looks to have got himself a lot fitter.

Aside from the above-mentioned players, who has been consistent for Saints this season and deserves a mention to look out for?

Flynn Downes is our most important player, as proved by his absence from the team in our recent dodgy results. He keeps the midfield ticking over and also provides insurance against getting caught on the break, which is something that is always likely given the amount of players we commit forwards when we are attacking.

Given Sunderland have lost five on the bounce, are you expecting Martin to set up to really go at Sunderland early doors?

You would think that but I doubt it. The key to Russell Martin’s philosophy is consistency so I would expect us to do what we always do, which is to set out to pass teams to death. We have got into a habit recently of conceding the first goal and it has become a constant theme in press conferences to complain about that so I do expect us to be pretty switched on from the start in this game but I don’t think Sunderland‘s recent poor run will have much to do with it.

Who is missing and which eleven players do you think will start?

433 - Bazunu, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Bednarek, Manning, Downes, Smallbone, Stuart Armstrong, Adam Armstrong, Brooks, Adams. Missing will be Ryan Fraser, who has been exceptional this season, Kyle Walker-Peters, who is the best right back in the Championship without a doubt…. And the aforementioned Ross Stewart.

We’ve seen 8-0 and 5-0 between the two sides across the past decade - what is your score prediction this time around?