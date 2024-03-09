Score Predictions: Will the Saints go marching in against Sunderland?

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score prediction: Southampton 2 Sunderland 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: No scorer

Having heard that Dan Ballard may not be available today due to his partner being very close to having a baby, I can see nothing but a sixth loss on the cards for us, much as that pains me to say it.

We did well in the second half against The Foxes, but losing both Ballard and O’Nien to personal leave and suspension will make our defensive issues even harder to overcome.

The goals against both Norwich and Leicester were scored by attackers who simply wanted it more than we did - they were both balls that could have been cleared and probably should have. Without those two lads in the back line, who together are our first pick centre backs, it could be carnage.

Let’s get this out of the way without too much damage and move on to a number of other “less challenging” fixtures. We need to do something to kick start this form soon, as this season is drifting past a mid table affair towards us having one eye on relegation, and we really don't want that.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score prediction: Southampton 3 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Rusyn

It’s going to feel like a long season from now until this all ends.

The sooner it is over and done with the better, quite frankly.

I have no confidence in getting anything from Southampton, even if they’ve suffered a couple of recent defeats.

I will try to inject a small bit of positivity by saying we’ll score, but even that I’m doubtful of!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score prediction: Southampton 2 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Burstow

I’m sat by the pool in Egypt just now, so am feeling a fair bit happier than most fans.

If we can get something from the game I am more than happy to come back to the losing run ending while I was away, but I reckon we may nick a goal but will again come away empty handed.

Mason may get us one, and if that wins it for us or gets us a point all good. It’s a good time to not be at the match, thats for sure.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score prediction: Southampton 2 Sunderland 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: No scorer

Although we played pretty well in the second half on Tuesday, we still didn’t trouble the scoresheet, and I can’t see that changing today.

Southampton’s game in midweek was called off, meaning they’ll be fresh and chomping at the bit. I

just don’t see us getting anything today unfortunately – hope I’m wrong and we pull something brilliant out of the bag.

Will Jones predicts...

Score prediction: Southampton 3 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ekwah

6 in a row? I hope not. But alas it seems to be the case.

We are lethargic, devoid of confidence and need something, anything to pick these lads heads up.

We won’t go down, not a chance, but it’s a shame that this season has died off so quickly and nothing is happening at all.

The Saints have had a whole week off as a result of their midweek game being called off, they are more hit than miss at the moment and will want to get some revenge.

I’m scared, but more for the lads confidence.

Do us proud lads, cmon!

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score prediction: Southampton 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Neil

Another tough game, though the last half an hour against Leicester provided some solace.

Adil Aouchiche must start. He is the only player who brings the Pritchard style of play that we seem to be lacking.

I don’t have any fears that we will go down despite current form. We will get enough points between now and the end of the season, but not losing every week would be nice.

I just want us to attack and be brave. No hiding, no weird tactics. Just get into them and have a go.

Predictions League - latest result

The Lads slipped to their fifth defeat in a row on Tuesday night, losing 1-0 at home to Leicester City. That makes us the joint worst form team in the league across the last five, with only the Championship basement team Rotherham as company.

As was the case in the previous game, the quality was not great in the first half, but despite the valiant efforts of Anthony Patterson, who made a raft of quality saves in the early period, Jamie Vardy rose highest and pretty unchallenged just before the quarter hour and gave the Foxes the lead.

The lads rallied rather than crumbled which was good to see, and we had half chances to nick a draw (a couple of thunder bolts from Trai Hume and a header for Jobe being the best of the bunch). We also had a late call for a penalty denied, when Dan Ballard fell in the box under pressure from the Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury. The ref wasn’t interested in awarding a very late spot kick though.

Leicester managed the game away with a smattering of standard time wasting, and we came away empty handed again.

Ahead of the game, the Predictions collective were about as optimistic as expected given our recent form, with only one forecasted victory, two draws (which arguably was the right result) and two defeats.

A couple of points each were earned by Matty and Will, and league leader Martin got one point for correctly foreseeing us losing.

The rest of the lads got nothing from the game, the same as the first team and the over 40,000 fans there on the night.

League Table

Martin has increased his lead slightly, and Bomber and Matty gained on Will and Malc, but there were no major changes.

How the points are awarded

Just a quick reminder of how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions: