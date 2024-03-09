Share All sharing options for: Match Preview: Sunderland require divine intervention as we take on the Saints

Saturday 9th March 2024

(4th) Southampton v Sunderland (11th)

Championship

St. Mary’s Stadium

Kick-Off: 15:00

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Sold out

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

The build-up...

Ten games remaining, ten points behind the play-offs, nine points above the bottom three and we’ve lost five successive league games - it’s not good, but not a crisis - yet.

Based on final Championship league tables where the highest number of points required over the last five years to survive has been 49, we should only require another three points, but on paper it’s difficult to see where that might come from.

To put five successive league defeats into context, it surprisingly isn’t something we achieved during our disastrous relegation from the Championship in 2017-18 or our drop from the Premier League under David Moyes the season before that, we have to back to December 2015 under Sam Allardyce to find the previous occasion.

To find the time when we surpassed five successive league defeats, we need to go back to a run of nine straight defeats at the beginning of the 2005-06 season - hopefully that record won’t be tested this time around.

Our record at St. Mary’s hasn’t been great over recent years, as we have to go back to December 2012 when a Steven Fletcher goal gave Martin O’Neill’s side maximum points in the Premier League, but we haven’t won in the five league and cup games on the south coast since - a run that includes an 8-0 defeat back in 2014.

After ten consecutive seasons in the top flight, Southampton dropped down to the Championship last year following the sacking of Ralph Hasenhuttl and the four months under Nathan Jones.

It required a reset during the summer and the appointment of Russell Martin, after enticing him away from Swansea City, was a clear signal of what direction they wanted to turn to.

After four league games, they had won three and drawn one, but after a 5-0 defeat against the Lads at the beginning of September, they then lost the next three, leaving the Saints down in 15th after eight league games. This placed Martin under pressure, but a run of 22 games unbeaten lifted them into the group of four at the top who now chase automatic promotion.

However, three defeats in the last five, that includes their previous two homes games against Hull City and Millwall, they now sit eight points behind Ipswich Town with a game in hand.

Their midweek fixture at home to Preston North End was postponed due to a fire close to the St. Mary’s Stadium, which means they haven’t played since last weekend when they were fortunate to collect all three points deep into injury time against ten-man Birmingham City at St. Andrews.

The betting...

The bookies fancy the home side to pick up maximum points this afternoon with odds of 1/2, with the Lads priced at 5/1 to take the spoils and the draw is around 7/2.

Head to head... at Southampton

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 7

Draws: 8

Southampton wins: 19

Sunderland goals: 35

Southampton goals: 66

Last time we met... at St. Mary’s Stadium

Wednesday 26th October 2016

League Cup 4th Round

Southampton 1-0 Sunderland

[Boufal 66’]

Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, Kone, Djilobodji, van Aanholt, Watmore (Gooch), Rodwell, McNair (Pienaar), Ndong, Khazri (Defoe), Anichebe Substitutes not used: Mika, O’Shea, Love, Manquillo Southampton: McCarthy, Yoshida, McQueen, Ward-Prowse, Fonte, Stephens, Isgrove (Redmond), Reed (Clasie), Rodriguez (Olomola), Hojbjerg, Boufal Substitutes not used: Lewis, Martins, Van Dijk, Austin Attendance: 21,460

Played for both...

Reuben Agboola

Signed by Lawrie McMenemy from Southampton in January 1985, Agboola spent six years on Wearside making 170 appearances during that time. Played nine games for Port Vale during a loan move in 1990 after dropping down the pecking order at Roker Park as we struggled in Division One and signed for Swansea City a year later.