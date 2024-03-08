Share All sharing options for: “Four and a half minutes is all it took!” - The importance of getting behind a young team

There were four and a half minutes minutes on the clock, and the first audible dissent of the night assailed my ears from behind me and across the aisle in the South West corner.

Just to be clear — I am not talking about a sharp intake of breath and hands on heads as an easy chance is missed, or the angst and exclamation at the referee as he gets another decision wrong.

I am talking about a loud sustained verbal volley, peppered with the worst kind of swearing and full of belittling abuse aimed at one of our young midfielders. 4.5 minutes was how long the ‘persistent offender’ held out.

We hear him every week, not when we are winning though. But until we are he blesses us with his football knowledge cunningly disguised in vile language and name calling, usually aimed at one or other of our young black players, but not always, delivered without a care for who else hears it other than the crew he comes in with I imagine.

I have been coming through the turnstiles for fifty-eight years now, since 1966. I have known and experienced the ups and downs of supporting this phenomenon that we call Sunderland. I have known and experienced the full range of supporter over this period — I should not have been shocked and disappointed, but I was.

We are in the middle of a horrible run of results and under the wrong kind of pressure at the business end of the season. The team and those young Lads on our pitch need our support and yes, our patience as we negotiate this difficult juncture.

This was my mindset as I took my usual place. We belted out ‘Ready to Go,’ we crooned our team with ‘Wise Men Say,’ we all seemed as one and then it came, a withering foul mouthed volley, piercing our ears from across the aisle and behind me. Four and a half minutes was how long it took!

I was not the only one who heard it.

“Bloody hell that didn’t take long” and “you would think when our backs are against the wall he would at least wind his neck in,” were just two of the reactions from fans closest to me.

I know we are all just a bit different in the way we show our love, care, and commitment — our support for our team. I accept that, what I cannot get grounded in my head is, was that sustained vulgar tirade support, and if not, what is it?

I am sure some of you reading this will have experienced something similar. I know I am not the only one who struggles to understand what motivates a supporter of the same team as me to behave in such a way — what does he get out of his outbursts?

He usually comes in with a crowd of older to middle aged guys who obviously enjoy a drink and visit the concourse at fairly regular intervals. Listening to him there is probably a bit of playing up to his gallery, I do not think he would be doing this if he were sitting himself.

There are children, women and families scattered all around our section. A mother and her teenage son sit right in front of me; my grandchildren are often metres away in the next section with their dad and uncle. The persistent offender appears to care not one jot. I know he is not the only one.

What I have noticed too, is not only can this supporter trigger a minority of others to join in with his belittling negativity, he also dumbs down some of those fans who like to show/ shout their support for our team — it’s a bloody double negative!

Before anybody comes back at me all guns blazing — I enjoy a pint or two in and around the game, I love a bit of banter and footy craic with my mates and my brother. I have been known to rise from my seat and berate the referee or howl for a free-kick or penalty when the occasion is upon us; I am no shrinking violet as those around me in our section would testify, so just stow your accusations of “woke, snowflake, prawn club sandwich brigade moralising” — what I am trying to reveal is something entirely different, I think!

I recognise as well, the irony of arguably moaning about the moaners, moaning at the game.

I have heard and engaged in debate around the individual’s right to behave in this way.

“I pay my money like everybody else, I am entitled to my opinion” probably sums it up.

I would say we are all entitled to our opinion, legally and reasonably expressed. Exorcising your right to an opinion does not give you the right to belittle and abuse anybody, whether you have paid your money or jumped the wall at the Fulwell End.

It’s a bit of a conundrum at the football and the answers to this seem a long way away from me, but somebody exorcising their right to moan constantly (without the swearing and abuse) is more than likely impinging upon the rights of others to go and enjoy a game of football without having to listen to all that negativity!

When these outbursts are sustained, include belittling, name calling, and the worst kind of bad language, I would say the situation is a lot clearer — it should not be happening. You do not have the right and there is no definition of supporter that I can find that includes these aspects of behaviour in the role description.

It is a difficult moment we are in. Our season last year surpassed expectations not only in making it to the playoffs but in the manner in which we played. Tony Mowbray’s departure, the appointment of Michael Beale, his sacking and the temporary appointment of Michael Dodds have divided the support. Our inability to bring an experienced forward in and our run of current results has exacerbated these divisions and I have not even mentioned the Black Cat Bar fiasco. There is plenty to get hot under the collar about!

I would say that if you are expressing your displeasure in a belittling and abusive manner at the game, this serves little purpose and actually causes harm to the very thing that you probably care a lot about.

How about stowing it when the young Lads are on our pitch, even just until the end of this season? Why not trigger those around you to get behind the team, irrespective of errors or how well the opposition are playing? I have never seen a player improve in a game when the crowd are on his back — I have, though, seen young players rise to the support and play out of their skins for the shirt when boosted by the fanbase.

Last Tuesday night the majority made their feelings clear at the end of the game — they stood and applauded the team off the pitch. It was the right thing to do. You could see the players were caught by our action, they applauded us and we, at least most of us deserved it. It was another occasion in a long list where I was proud to belong to the majority of Sunderland fans.

I shall return to my seat for the QPR game and be ready to give my best for the Lads on the pitch — I have to you see, because I expect it of them.

I know I am not the only one who feels like this.

Irrespective of our opinions about how and why our season has gone awry, let’s get behind those young Lads till the end of the season. They need us, and in a funny way we need them too.