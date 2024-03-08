Sunderland’s recent collapse is a real test of character

Five straight defeats in any sport at any level is enough to drain confidence, and five consecutive losses for a team as young as Sunderland’s have left our season looking dead in the water within a month.

The manner of our defeats during this run has been strange, and each one has similarities.

All have been narrow, by just one goal, but in almost all of them we’ve never posed much of a threat. This is reflected in the fact that we’ve scored just two goals, and that many of our players have been showing signs of nerves.

With the average age of our squad being so low, it’s easy to suggest that few or perhaps none of our players have been part of a losing run like this one. For Sunderland, it’s our worst run of losses in around ten years- which when you look at some of the squads we’d cobbled together in that time is impressive, in the worst kind of way.

The run started with three defeats against teams we really should’ve done better against, and has been compounded by 1-0 losses to sides from whom we’d have probably taken a point every day of the week in Norwich City and Leicester.

An inability to string decent spells of football together is strangling us badly, and a fatal combination of a stagnant attack and porous defence is proving to be a recipe for disaster.

If you’re in a slump, the last team you probably want to play is Southampton, who have their eyes set on the top two and only recently saw a twenty five game unbeaten streak come to an end.

However, they’ve lost their last two home games and this might fill me with hope if it wasn’t for our poor away form.

Our trip to the south coast will be made without Luke O’Nien, who’s often been our most experienced player.

This will also bring our already young average age even further down, and it’ll also leave us with one less experienced head on the pitch for a match that could see us lose a sixth game on the bounce.

This season, the mental toughness of some of our players has been questioned, with doubts raised about the manner of some losses.

These players don’t yet have the fortitude that comes from having 200/250 first team appearances under their belt, and although they’ll reach that figure at some stage, for the time being and for ten more games, they need to show what they can do.

We’re thirty six games and three head coaches into the season, and it still feels like we can’t work out our strongest side.

Of course, having so many first team players on the sidelines for long periods hasn’t helped, but during all this, we’ve appeared to constantly chop and change and have therefore given few players a decent run in the side.

Adil Aouchiche and Romaine Mundle provided an injection of energy during our second half display against Leicester, and it was exactly what our stagnant attack had been crying out for.

For me, they both did enough to earn starts at the weekend, and getting into the faces of the Southampton defence will be a better approach than trying to sit off and play for a draw.

The time has come to be creative, to give players a run in the side and to see what they can do.

Chris Rigg looked right at home in midfield in midweek, and this should see more trust placed in him during the run in. Also, some of these players may have limited time to prove themselves ahead of what could be a crunch summer transfer window.