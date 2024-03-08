Could a defensive reshuffle be on the cards for Sunderland this weekend?

Gav says…

It’s all a bit of a mess, really.

We can’t help people being injured but we can help people being suspended, and Luke O’Nien made a stupid tackle to pick up his tenth booking of the season.

So…what do we do? I guess we just have to go with what we’ve got.

I’d be tempted to move Hjelde inside as he looks lost at left back, and draft Callum Styles in down that side, possibly with Timothée Pembélé coming in on the other side.

This would give us more width and I think a better attacking shape, which is sorely needed given we’re really struggling to score goals and create chances at the minute.

I know there’s a high chance we’ll get beat on Saturday given the opposition, so why not have a go? Use the issues we have with injuries and suspensions to our advantage and try something new.

If Pembélé can’t get in the team after all this, when will he?

Derek Carter says…

Now that Luke O’Nien has finally picked up his tenth yellow card, I think it gives Mike Dodds very little room for manoeuvre, so I fully expect him to go with Trai Hume, Jenson Seelt, Dan Ballard and Leo Hjelde as a back four this weekend.

The big problem could come in the following match if Hume picks up a yellow card against Southampton.

I feel a bit sorry for Hume and Ballard as some of their recent bookings have been a bit harsh, but I can’t think of a single occasion where O’Nien didn’t deserve a booking and the latest one was a prime example, as he can be bit rash at times.

Although he’s been restricted to a few minutes here and there, Timothée Pembélé has looked much more comfortable going forward than he has in a defensive role, so I’m not sure he’s the answer at the moment.

The Hjelde situation is a bit of a mystery because he made a decent fist of it when he made his debut but he seems to have become a bit of a scapegoat since then.

In fairness, he’s had different players in front of him which hasn’t helped, but he does look as though he’d be much more comfortable as a central defender rather than at full back. He’ll just have to keep going and hopefully play himself back into form.

It’s tough at the moment but if we can up our game the way we did in the second half against Leicester, we might start picking up a few points, although a mid table finish is probably the most likely outcome this season.

Malc Dugdale says…

The timing of O’Nien’s suspension couldn’t have been worse, and I’m a bit disappointed that he made such an unnecessary challenge.

That said, he’s human and we all make mistakes when under pressure, so we need to find an alternative way to work until he’s back.

The quandary with Leo Hjelde is just as challenging.

We’ve seen in the past that allowing a newer player minutes on the pitch enables them to improve. If we stick with Hjelde he’ll likely get better, as the likes of Trai Hume and Niall Huggins both did when given their chance.

I’m not sure how effective bringing Pembélé in may be. With O’Nien’s absence, you would maybe be wise to minimise the changes, but that carries risk too.

I’d have Dan Ballard and Seelt paired up in the centre and stick with Hjelde and Hume as part of a five or a four, but with Pembélé ready to go if needed, and give them a half each if the game allows.

Both need game time to show their ability, and if these remaining games are about learning, why not do something like that?

The real focus needs to be building on a decent second half against Leicester. Play that way with whoever we can, with decent tactics and application and we’ll do OK.