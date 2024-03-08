Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is reaching a critical stage of his Sunderland ownership”

Dear Roker Report,

Over the next few weeks, a major decision is looming for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

I’m firmly behind his approach so far and despite his age, I believe he ‘gets’ the club and its history.

This is mainly from his father’s experience in helping Marseille, a club with a passionate working class fanbase, to become a significant presence on the European football scene, so I believe Dreyfus sees the opportunity to make the same cultural change at Sunderland.

He’s solidified our financial base and also appointed Kristjaan Speakman to set up a recruitment operation akin to those at Brighton, Southampton and Brentford, but this will take time.

Speakman has done a good job so far, but he’s not what I’d call a charismatic leader, and if I look at the most successful managers during my time following the club, they’ve been passionate and charismatic.

Our successes were overseen by Alan Brown, Bob Stokoe, Peter Reid, Roy Keane and Sam Allardyce, whereas less impactful bosses such as Mick Buxton, Simon Grayson, Michael Beale and now Mike Dodds just don’t fit.

I’m reminded of a quote from a former England player, who said during a key World Cup campaign that ‘We needed Winston Churchill and instead we got Iain Duncan Smith’, when Sven Goran Eriksson failed to get the best out of the likes of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

Tony Mowbray, with his North East background, also ‘got’ Sunderland and his achievement last season of getting us into the playoffs without Ross Stewart was remarkable.

He also knew that Brian Clough’s philosophy of insisting that the spine of any team- goalkeeper, centre half, central midfielder and striker- is key. He almost had it with Anthony Patterson, Dan Ballard, Corry Evans and maybe Luke O’Nien, but last summer, he wasn’t supplied with the striker he craved.

Oh for a Bracewell, Ball, Schwarz or even Cattermole in midfield, with a Clough, Phillips, Bent or Defoe up front!

This brings us back to the dilemma faced by Dreyfus: can Speakman subsume his ego and stand back to allow the charismatic head coach or manager to lead us to the promised land?

I wonder what the relationship is at Manchester City and Liverpool, between the equivalent sporting directors and Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola? I suggest that if Dreyfus can’t get Speakman to modify his approach, he not only needs to be looking for a new head coach but also a new sporting director.

Colin Ions

Dear Roker Report,

If the dream of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus when he bought into Sunderland was to create a modern-day Wearside version of the ‘Class of 92’, I’m certainly not going to knock him for that and at this moment, he’s still got my full backing, despite the horrendous turmoil we’ve experienced this season due to his mismanagement.

After all, show me a man who’s never made a bad decision and I’ll show you a man who’s never made a decision.

I hope he continues with his dream, but he does need to be aware that around each of the promising youngsters, Sir Alex Ferguson had Gary Pallister, Steve Bruce, Eric Cantona, Mark Hughes and Bryan Robson, to name a few.

Between now and the start of next season, I’m confident he’ll win back the supporters’ trust when he oversees the appointment of our next manager/head coach.

Moving on to Kristjaan Speakman, he also has my full backing for now as he’s made some great signings for the club, despite the last couple of windows being very disappointing.

However, if both Dreyfus and Speakman want to survive another season at Sunderland, I’m expecting at least four new signings of a high calibre and with Championship experience during the next window. These players will blend in with our youngsters and enable us to seriously compete for automatic promotion next season.

This is the minimum that every one of our loyal and devoted supporters deserve.

As I’m sure many will remember, during the times when Sunderland were playing away from home, the supporters who couldn’t afford to go had a reputation of going to Roker Park to watch the grass grow.

All we ask for is a team and a club we can be proud of, and its success will follow.

Finally, as stated above, I’m convinced that Dreyfus will ensure that our next manager/head coach will be an appointment the majority of us will approve of.

In the meantime, it’s just a shame that Mike Dodds isn’t going to get a fair crack of the whip, due to injuries and suspensions.

Robert Hall

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Colin and Robert. Thank you for your letters. I fully agree with the points you both make about Kyril Louis-Dreyfus facing a crucial upcoming period as Sunderland owner. What started as a season filled with promise has turned sour extremely quickly, and once the season is done and dusted and we’ve hopefully finished in mid-table, the next phase of the plan will be put into action. During this time, we’ll find out more about whether Dreyfus’ ownership is helping the club to continue to travel in the right direction. Regarding the next head coach, I do agree that it needs to be someone with the right personality and a good amount of resilience and tactical nous. Tony Mowbray had these qualities in abundance and considering how badly the experiment with Michael Beale went, Kristjaan Speakman and company simply can’t afford to get the next appointment wrong. When it comes to the summer recruitment, once again, it’ll be a big test for all involved. Key players are almost certain to leave and it’s absolutely vital that the club holds out for their true value and reinvests the money into strengthening the playing squad. Rightly or wrongly, there doesn’t seem to be a great amount of patience being shown from many fans, and this will be a summer of transition regardless of how the season finishes, so let’s hope it’s for the better.

Dear Roker Report,

I can understand recruiting young players and allowing them to develop, but up to now, selling our best players hasn’t strengthened the side.

I know we had to let Ross Stewart go as he wasn’t going to sign on again, but we got to the playoffs last season before bringing in untried individuals.

We’re now struggling and the team hasn’t been strengthened, so what’s going to happen when Jack Clarke goes? We’ll probably fight to stay in the league, although the way we’re going, this could happen sooner rather than later.

We let our best and most influential player go to Birmingham City so it seems to me that ‘the model’ designed to return us to the promised land is all wrong.

Colin Childs