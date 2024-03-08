On This Day (8 March 2006): Kevin Ball’s first day in charge as Sunderland boss!

Mick McCarthy was dealt a pretty bad hand by Bob Murray after he’d got us promoted – although, to be fair, the meagre transfer budget he was given was spent atrociously. And, after yet another defeat – this time away at Manchester City – Murray decided a change of manager was in order.

In reality, we could have got Alex Ferguson in with Arsene Wenger assisting, and it wouldn’t have made too much difference. While the squad of players were a decent, honest bunch (with the exception of Alan Stubbs, who thankfully weaselled his way back to Everton in January), we were playing a level above where the majority of the group should have been – and results showed.

Whether it was an act designed to give us a chance to save the season, for Bob to deflect blame, or clear the decks ahead of the imminent sale of the club, only Mr Murray knew. I’d suggest the latter. Still, it was a popular decision to bring Kevin Ball in as caretaker manager (none of this interim head coach nonsense in those days!).

Bally had returned to the club under Howard Wilkinson after a few years away at Fulham and then Burnley. Heavily involved with the academy, Ball was a ready-made replacement for Mick McCarthy – someone who’d unite the players and the fans immediately.

Over the course of the years, my love for the club has grown. I’ve had some great times here but, importantly, I’ve also gone through the highs and lows of everything as well. I’ve had disappointments with relegation, enjoyments with championships, the drama of a play-off final and flirtations with all kinds of other stuff. I think Sunderland have given me every high and low that a player could experience, and every feeling a supporter could go through as well. Now I’m going to experience it as a manager and that makes me ever so proud.

Ball’s first game in charge was to be against Wigan Athletic the following Saturday, and Ball was already looking forward to the task at hand – albeit a few years earlier than he’d envisaged it happening.

Even as a player, I’ve always said that my dream was to be manager of Sunderland. One day, I always hoped I’d get the opportunity to manage this football club. It's something I’ve said for years, but I guess sometimes things happen when you least expect it. If I’m honest, its something I probably hoped might happen eventually, three or four years down the line. As for my long-term future, though, that is a question I simply can’t answer. All I can do is give it everything I can between now and the end of the season. What happens then is down the board. If I do well enough to stake a claim, so be it. But, if things don’t go as well I would like, I might even come out and say that this isn’t for me. Nobody knows what’s going to happen. By the end of the season, I might be saying, ‘I’ve absolutely loved it and I’m desperate for the job.’ But I also might be saying, ‘This ain’t for me’. That remains to be seen.

Unfortunately for Ball, if this was his audition for the Sunderland manager’s job, it didn’t go all that well. While the squad was deficient in quality, we didn’t see a noticeable impact at all. To be fair, results did improve slightly – one win and two draws in 11 games gave us a third of the season’s overall total, and he did manage to guide us to our only home win of the season, in the rearranged game against his former club – Chris Coleman’s Fulham. The surrender to Newcastle, however, lived long in the memory.

What happened next was strange in a lot of respects. At the end of the season, Murray sold the club to the Drumaville Consortium, and Ball went back to his role in the academy. During pre-season, as Quinny finalised the deal for the club and began his search for a new manager – chasing Sam Allardyce among others – Kevin Richardson, who’d assisted Ball, took over as caretaker, before Quinn appointed himself as manager for the season’s opening bars.

As Roy Keane worked his magic on the club, Bally did, of course, work wonders in the Academy before getting a second opportunity to step into the breach after Paolo Di Canio’s departure.

With six and a half years more experience under his belt, I thought we saw a lot more from Ball in that spell in 2013. While he was only in charge for a couple of games, he got the side playing well and showed some tactical nous in how we set up. He also looked as if he could get a tune out of Giaccherini, which not many managed at Sunderland.

While Gus Poyet was a relative success at the club, I felt we should have given Ball the job full time – however, the very valid argument is he should have gone away and got some managerial experience in the intervening years, rather than stay in the academy.

Ball is a tremendous person to have at the football club, and from the outside looking in, I do feel as if he’s been treated poorly at Sunderland over more recent years, and over the past couple of decades, we’ve missed an opportunity somewhere down the line. If you want to help newcomers to the club, on and off the field, to understand what Sunderland AFC Is all about, there are few better than Bally.