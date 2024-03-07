ITHICS Fanzine: “Dodds seems like a nice bloke but he’s not head coach material”

Some thoughts on the Leicester game...
- Yet again we’ve set up in a way which is defensively suspect and which the players seem unfamiliar with. The first 15 minutes were a nightmare and we were lucky to just be 1-0 down
- Jobe and Rigg on the wing? I don’t think so. Hjelde as an attacking wing back? He looked totally lost.
- Can I be the 9997684th person this season to say that we have nothing up front and that is our biggest problem. If Hemir is the answer, we’re asking the wrong question.
- Jobe and Ekwah should be dropped. They’re talented lads, but please give them a rest. Aouchiche, who has had a break, looked sharp when he came on
- I’ve seen Sunderland relegated twice from this division and narrowly escape relegation a number of times. This side won’t be relegated. We’re on a bad run but it won’t last. We’ve got talent and fight, we’ll finish midtable.
- Dodds seems like a nice bloke but he’s not head coach material
- Leicester were nothing special, certainly worse than Sheffield United last year.
- Were there 40,000 in the ground? I don’t think so. It seems that quite a few season ticket holders are “Sunderland when we feel like it” not “Sunderland till I die”. Those of who did show up gave the lads great support throughout.
- So why is this season not like last season? Last season Amad and Roberts were bamboozling defences and if they got nowhere Jack Clarke stepped in.This year we have no Amad and Clarke and Roberts are both injured; and we still have no-one up front. There’s no point in changing the head coach if the director of football doesn’t sign players to improve the squad. Speakman has to deliver this summer or he’s the one who needs to go.
