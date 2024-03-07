Five successive Sunderland losses can’t be glossed over by ‘statistical improvements’

As a general rule, I always view instances of managers or head coaches falling back on so-called statistical dominance with scepticism, and certainly in the wake of a defeat.

In such situations, I’ve always believed that the ‘eye test’ gives you a truer reading of what actually happened, but as we were left to reflect on a fifth successive defeat (our worst run of losses for almost nine years), Mike Dodds was keen to highlight the fact that Leicester City’s ‘XG’ rating had been minimal during the second half on Tuesday night.

It’s certainly true that we raised our game after the break, and that the introduction of Adil Aouchiche certainly injected some urgency as we fought to get back on level terms, but it’s fair to say that Dodds’ upbeat assessment of a ‘sensational’ display didn’t quite tally with what had gone before it.

Even as we slipped to another narrow defeat, it was easy to grasp at whatever positives we could find, but the harsh reality is that even though they failed to build on Jamie Vardy’s early opener, the Foxes seldom put their foot to the floor and it was hard to overlook the fact that they had several more gears to engage if needed.

OK, Trai Hume rattled the bar with a piledriver and Dan Ballard had a half-decent penalty claim waved away, but it’s not as if the loss was a travesty of justice. If Ballard hadn’t fallen so theatrically, perhaps the referee might’ve pointed to the spot but overall, it was another tale of ‘what if?’ on Tuesday night, the latest in a long line of similar outcomes.

Another angle I’ve long disliked in the aftermath of a defeat is the idea that ‘if we play like we did tonight, we’ll be fine’, and that seemed to be the prevailing attitude in many quarters.

In Sunderland circles, such an outlook feels like an unwelcome reminder of our final seasons in the Premier League, when we came to the crunch of our seasonal relegation battle and we often used vibes and good fortune in an attempt to stay alive.

However, to fall into that trap now would be foolish.

One glance at the league table and another at the fixtures we’ve got coming up should be enough to kill off the idea that a mid-table finish is a given, and it’s by no means a stretch to say that we have work to do to avoid potentially getting bogged down in what would be a nightmarish relegation battle.

Saturday’s trip to Southampton could be another demoralising experience, not least because the Saints will be eager to avenge their 5-0 defeat from earlier in the season, and we’ll then be cast headlong into a run of fixtures that’ll be pivotal as to where we eventually finish.

Marti Cifuentes seems to be getting a real tune out of his QPR side, and their trip to Wearside a week on Saturday could easily be a real pressure game.

Throw in the following fixtures against Cardiff and Blackburn, and with confidence as low as it clearly is, we’ll soon be finding out whether these lads have the fortitude- not to hold their nerve in the race for the top six, but to fend off any advances from the teams below us in the table.

Given everything that’s gone on, and even as someone who usually takes an optimistic view of things, it’s genuinely hard to summon any real enthusiasm for Sunderland at the moment.

Chris Rigg’s fearless performance against Leicester felt like another big step forward, and Anthony Patterson continued to prove his doubters wrong with another excellent goalkeeping display, but apart from that? Slim pickings.

We’re not scoring goals, the tactics are often jumbled, Leo Hjelde and Hemir are struggling badly at left back and centre forward respectively, and with Luke O’Nien now suspended, another defensive reshuffle is on the cards.

As for Dodds, he might’ve felt like a smart choice as interim head coach, given the results he oversaw earlier in the campaign, but will the club hold their nerve if things continue to slide?

Bringing in an established coach as a stopgap would probably be a non-starter for Kristjaan Speakman, but the sporting director seems to be skating on perilously thin ice and any subsequent decision could be a high stakes one. He needs a major upturn in our fortunes to ensure that his own position isn’t fatally compromised.

What was once a season of great promise is now on the verge of ending sourly and it’s been a case study of how quickly and spectacularly things can turn for the worse. We somehow have to limp through to the end of the campaign, deal with the fallout and ramifications, and press the ‘reset’ button very firmly.

Let’s just hope that between now and then, any further damage is minimal.