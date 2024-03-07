After The Dust Settles: Timid Sunderland suffer home loss to leaders Leicester

The visit of leaders Leicester City coincided with Ballard’s return from suspension as Sunderland looked to have a bolstered defensive unit. Dodds once again persisted with the quasi back three/back five formation as Hume and Hjelde both flanked the middle three of Seelt, Ballard, and O’Nien but looked to get higher up the pitch throughout the game.

There were key changes up the pitch too. Neil and Ekwah retaining their spots in the side; however, there was something of a front three made up of Jobe, Hemir, and Rigg. True to his suggestion earlier in the week that a striker would be getting more regular minutes, Dodds persisted with Hemir and entrusted him once again with the lead role.

The game started poorly for Sunderland as Leicester got off to a flying start and looked dangerous from the off. The pressure mounted, culminating in some outstanding pieces of defending from Patterson and O’Nien in the opening ten minutes. Patterson made a brilliant double save, whilst O’Nien made a last-gasp clearance to keep the tie goalless in the first minutes of the game.

Leicester were not to be denied, however, as Vardy poached a cute header to make it 1-0 in the 13th minute. Sunderland didn’t let their heads drop and looked to try and still make chances, but they were all at sea and played with little direction for much of the first half. Hemir was denied any real service, and Bellingham demonstrated the touch of a pogo stick as Sunderland provided a pretty dire attacking display and looked toothless.

The stars of the first half were O’Nien and Rigg as both looked to inject some flair into the attack. O’Nien bombed a good few runs down the left wing as he looked to make up for an absent Hjelde who offered little, and he managed a few brilliant darts into the box. Rigg assumed a more free-roam role, which saw him constantly looking to up the tempo.

Despite the attempts of those two, Sunderland still struggled to dent an away side who dominated possession in the first half. It was at this point that, despite promising myself a sober night, I gave in to the lure of a flat and lukewarm pint of the club’s finest Carling, an act that admittedly only compounded the depression brought on by a dodgy performance.

The second half was a lot brighter, and the lads began to look a lot more settled and played their game. The introduction of Aouchiche on the 60th-minute mark was a key moment, and we looked better for it. He played a blinder and looked dangerous. His touches were well taken, and he looked to keep play moving, something Sunderland have been guilty of failing to do much recently.

Aouchiche’s introduction also had another effect; it moved Bellingham into a more conventional centre-mid role, and he looked much more comfortable playing deep. It also gave Sunderland a more creative outlet as it relieved Ekwah who, despite not playing particularly badly, did little to advance the attack.

Overall, it was a case of Sunderland starting too lethargically and getting going way too late. We struggled to break down a well-structured Leicester side who were looking to correct their own run of poor form. The outstanding issue is a lack of any creativity, especially in the absence of Clarke and Roberts.

View from the East Stand

Sunderland was pretty poor defensively to begin with, and it is obvious the press really isn’t working. Unlike Leicester, whose press was well-disciplined and well-synchronised, our press was much too individual and was patchy. Too many players bombed out of position in pale attempts to push Leicester, and instead, it only created spaces in which the Foxes could exploit and attack.

Furthermore, there were some issues with the defensive shape too. So many in the defense played so high up the pitch in attack and it created a confused overload at times. While the attacking exploits of O’Nien weren’t unappreciated, the height at which he and Seelt played left Ballard exposed and vulnerable. Furthermore, it made Hjelde even more obsolete than he already was (although admittedly O’Nien’s exploits were arguably largely to try and counteract this). Additionally, this lack of structure showed in the defensive effort as Leicester exploited the space too often, especially in the first half.

On the attacking front, Hemir will continue to divide opinion. I personally thought he performed decently and is looking a little more confident each time he plays. His hold-up play is good and he makes decent runs throughout but still suffers from a severe lack of pace and looks lackadaisical at times.

But Hemir can also be forgiven for a lack of service too, Bellingham was poor offensively and added little, losing the ball in key positions too often. Riggy was exciting and constantly looked to expand and play forward but struggled to do so when so many around him were so off the ball.

It feels to me that Sunderland has been playing very floaty football recently, by this I mean playing without very little direction and subsequently no end product. They often fail to take chances when they arrive which has led to them being guilty of trying too hard in situations where opportunities were scarce. I feel it goes back to two things, one being the obvious loss of talisman Jack Clarke, but the second is failing to play simple football. Too often we try too hard and panic. Heads go down not in frustration but in attempts to do too much. It was when Sunderland seemed to relax and play quicker and more fluently that we got more luck in the second half.