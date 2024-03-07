On This Day (7th March 2009): Keane strikes late as Sunderland draw with Tottenham!

After the sudden departure of an Irishman named R. Keane, a couple of months later it was another R. Keane who returned to play at the Stadium of Light and deny three vital points to a Sunderland team who were on the verge of a collapse in form.

With both teams out of the FA Cup, this was the only Premier League fixture staged on this particular weekend.

Tottenham - now managed by Harry Redknapp after the departure of Juande Ramos in October- were desperate for a win after a season of disappointment which had left them languishing in mid-table with thirty one points.

We were in a similar boat ourselves, but our form had picked up somewhat after Ricky Sbragia had taken over as manager.

His close bond with the squad appeared to have had the desired effect as we went on a positive run of form around the festive period and early new year.

Amid a tough run of fixtures which had already included Arsenal and Liverpool, a win was vital to ensure we stayed clear of the relegation dogfight that was ensuing below us.

A quick start was needed against a streaky yet dangerous Tottenham team, and with two minutes on the clock, Sbragia got what he surely wanted through Kieran Richardson.

Richardson collected a loose ball, took one touch to break into the area and slotted the ball into the corner as Heurelho Gomes raced out of his goal.

Richardson’s influence was becoming far more apparent during his second season at the club, and he’d stayed relatively injury free in comparison to his stop-start 2007/2008 season.

Unfortunately, the dreaded maxim of ‘scoring a goal too early’ is a perfect summary of what transpired for the rest of this game.

Tottenham’s superior quality came to the fore and through the likes of Aaron Lennon, Keane and Darren Bent, the visitors created a hatful of opportunities.

Lennon in particular was having a fantastic game and giving left back George McCartney a torrid time. He produced two wonderful crosses to feed Bent and Keane, only for Marton Fulop in the Sunderland goal to repel them.

According to the Northern Echo, the Richardson goal was ‘a rare piece of quality in a largely pedestrian opening forty five minutes.’

Minutes into the second half, we almost doubled our lead during a rare foray into the Tottenham half.

Djibril Cissé, sporting a Sunderland-themed haircut for the game, went close but failed to get his shot on target after bursting into the box.

Cisse found himself in on goal within seconds of the restart and powered his way into the box from the right. However, with Gomes closing down the angle, he blasted his shot harmlessly into the side netting.

Missing a rare sight of goal was going to cost us as Tottenham continued to pile on the pressure, and in a bizarre incident, Dean Whitehead and the aforementioned Bent combined to provide a moment of comedy.

Whitehead’s awful backpass put Bent clean through but the striker smashed the ball high and wide.

Cissé went close again when he failed to get a touch to a high quality cross from Andy Reid before missing a header from a cross from the same provider minutes later.

We’d improved in the second half but it was the away side who were upping the pressure as time wore on. Redknapp then made changes which saw Tom Huddlestone, David Bentley and Roman Pavlyuchenko all come on.

Moments before the dreaded equaliser, the home crowd vented their fury at referee Phil Dowd, who refused to give a penalty after Kenwyne Jones appeared to be pulled down by Ledley King inside the box.

And their disappointment at having their appeals waved away soon turned to despair when Spurs broke and Keane superbly volleyed in from Bent’s right-wing cross.

The anger of the fans was enflamed by the sight of former Sunderland defender Pascal Chimbonda goading the home crowd after the equaliser. Chimbonda had only recently returned to Tottenham after a six-month spell on Wearside.

After the game, Sbragia lamented his side’s inability to hold on for the win after putting in a valiant performance for the majority of the game.

With eighty nine minutes played, we felt we’d got three points. We had an attacking corner and we should’ve kept the ball and seen the time out. Credit to Tottenham. They put a lot of bodies forward and I thought we’d seen that off but defensively we were poor. To do we what we did was criminal. We got carried away when we should’ve finished the game off and won 1-0.