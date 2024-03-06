Matchday Musings: Dismal first half display sees Sunderland lose 5th game on the bounce

This time last season, we had just witnessed a complete and utter capitulation against Alex Neil’s Stoke City. As the rain cascaded down, on what was our third defeat on the bounce, we had a torrid run of games ahead of us with several promotion-vying sides to face in quick succession. Like last season, we enter March in a rut.

Shy of confidence, devoid of inspiration, and completely lacking in direction.

While we skipped through last season riding the crest of a wave, with even some dismal displays glossed over by the goodwill banked after the positive end to our promotion-winning campaign the season prior, the team hasn’t been afforded such luxuries this time around. The other major disparity between this season and last was the response to these dips in form from the players, with us retorting defiantly last term with a spirited win away at Norwich. Unfortunately, it’s one season’s worst display after another at the minute.

It seems most of us had conceded that our playoff aspirations were more or less out of reach ahead of Tuesday night’s visit from Championship frontrunners, Leicester. As frustration began to morph into nerves, and the prospect of a relegation scrap suddenly looked like more of a possibility, it begged the question: could Sunderland do the most Sunderland-y thing ever and go from playoff contenders to relegation candidates in the space of 6 months?

Three games into the Dodds-ian era, and we look as insipid and impotent as we did under Beale. There’s a flavourlessness to our play, like a bone-dry Weetabix without a splash of milk or a sugary accompaniment. You could at least understand Dodds’ thinking when deciding to start with a back-five.

Consolidate against the league leaders and hit them on the counter, although, predictably, we did neither. Instead, we found ourselves under the cosh almost immediately, with Leicester wreaking havoc in the huge space behind our inexplicably high backline and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall pulling the strings in midfield.

Anthony Patterson was called into action early doors, making two top-quality saves that kept the Foxes at bay. However, it took just 12 minutes for Enzo Maresca’s side to take the lead through Jamie Vardy, who headed home from a corner.

Anyone hoping that conceding would give us a much-needed wake-up call was painfully wrong, as we looked as flat, disorganised, and as short in creativity as we had before they opened the scoring. We created nothing of real note in the opening 45 minutes, heading into the break a goal behind and a distinct sense of hopelessness.

Things certainly perked up in the second half, especially after Dodds reshuffled the pack with the introduction of Adil Auochiche, who was lively and, by and large, our best player. Jobe dropped deeper, where he was also considerably more effective.

Yet, once again, it appeared we couldn’t hit a barn door with a banjo, such was our meekness in the transition and incompetency when in the final third. Some encouragement can be taken from the second-half performance, but, again, a fatal lapse in concentration and lacklustre spell smashed the self-sabotage button.

No one expected anything from this game, but by Jove, we were limp. Whether it’s shipping in an emergency, firefighting manager at the 11th hour to instil a semblance of a philosophy, or Mike Dodds to emulate Gareth Ainsworth and bring in a Māori tribesman in a futile attempt to galvanise the squad, something has got to change sharpish.

With Southampton away on Saturday (our second-longest trip of the season) an increasingly undesirable prospect, we have to take some heed from the second-half showing and actually turn up with a sensible game plan.