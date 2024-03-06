Talking Points: Signs of improvement but another loss for Sunderland

Another loss, another dent in confidence and morale

Ahead of kick off, I felt as though anything up to and including a 0-3 home defeat would be just about tolerable, given our dismal form, the flaws that have been exposed in our tactical approach, and the strength of the visitors.

Yes, that’s now desperately I was searching for positives, because it’s been an awful past few weeks for the club and with daunting games against Norwich, Leicester and Southampton, there was a real danger that things would simply collapse in on themselves as a once-promising season sailed headlong into hurricane-force winds and stormy seas.

As it was, the final score wasn’t anywhere near as brutal as it might’ve been following Jamie Vardy’s opening goal, and there were periods during the game where we more than matched the dynamism and creativity of the visitors.

However, to my mind, the only meaningful statistic was that of a fifth consecutive loss, one that leaves us marooned in mid-table with the playoffs gone and the relegation dogfight not a million miles away.

We just need to get through Saturday’s game at Southampton, ideally with minimal damage, and gear up for the huge and winnable games that’ll soon follow. The pressure is growing and nerves may be jangling.

Sunderland frustrate and then excite…all in the same game

Our first half display last night was limp, timid, and completely bereft of, well… anything.

An ultra-defensive approach negated any attacking threats we might’ve been able to carry, and too much of our play was cautious, predictable, and laced with fear. Vardy’s opener felt inevitable and at that stage, you really feared the worst.

However, when the second half kicked off, we began to play the kind of football that everyone knows we’re capable of, as caution was replaced by urgency and we seemed to cotton on to the fact that something was there for us if we could find the confidence to kick on.

OK, it’s another case of ‘a good forty five minutes’, but it’s all about small mercies at the moment and our second half display provided a template for how we need to approach games for the remainder of the season.

This team wasn’t built to keep the opposition out and nab the odd goal. Instead, it was built to attack, so let’s use those qualities as best as we can.

Chris Rigg and Adil Aouchiche inject some real spark

The young attacker was named in Mike Dodds’ starting eleven to much excitement from the fans who’ve been calling for his inclusion for weeks, and he showed exactly why he’s developed such a growing reputation, with a performance of maturity and composure that belied his young age.

As we saw during his cameo against Norwich, Rigg plays without fear, he doesn’t get overawed by the big occasions, and he’s always eager to get on the ball and make things happen. This was another hugely impressive display and one that’s felt like a long time coming.

Aouchiche, meanwhile, entered the fray in the second half and was the best player in red and white by a mile for the rest of the game.

His nightmare at Portman Road now seemingly consigned to the history books, the young Frenchman played his part in a much-improved second half display from Sunderland, and it’s going to be hard to leave these lads out of the starting eleven when we pitch up at St Mary’s on Saturday.

It’s also worth mentioning that when Jobe dropped deeper into a more orthodox midfield role, he looked far more comfortable, so perhaps there’s something to be said for tactical tweaks ahead of Saturday’s game.

A struggle for several in red and white

After a promising debut against Middlesbrough and then an equally solid home bow against Plymouth, Leo Hjelde looked like a promising if raw addition, and a player who could give us another good option in what’s often been a problem position.

However, his performances since those games have been erratic and against Leicester, he looked like a real bundle of nerves, making several errors, misplacing passes and often being caught on his heels in a positional sense.

He’s got ample time to improve and to start showing his true worth, but his confidence looks fragile and it’s showing in his performances.

Elsewhere, Hemir endured a frustrating evening. Once again, a glaring lack of service left the Portuguese striker isolated, and his attempts to drop deeper and try to get into the game were minimal.

When Nazariy Rusyn came on, he wasted no time in hassling the Leicester backline, and nor did Romaine Mundle, whereas Hemir was far more passive. All things considered, it could be the proverbial toss of a coin as to who leads the line against the Saints on Saturday.