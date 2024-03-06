Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “Does Kyril Louis-Dreyfus have the acumen to run Sunderland successfully?”

Dear Roker Report

As a Sunderland supporter since the Charlie Hurley era, I’d like to comment on our present predicament ‘vis-a-vis’ our majority shareholder.

The family of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus may have money but it seems they haven’t passed their business knowledge onto him, as evidenced by recent disasters.

Fawning to the Newcastle supporters, moving season ticket holders out of their seats and allowing our bars to be redecorated, which made us the laughing stock of the footballing world.

The Michael Beale horror show, where everyone was at fault but himself.

Under the complete influence of Kristjaan Speakman, perhaps Dreyfus has been blinded by ‘the model’, when anyone with even a morsel of knowledge about football knows you need experience mixed with youth.

These issues lead me to believe that Dreyfus has little or no independent input when it comes to the club.

Over the years, I’ve witnessed our great club self destruct as a result of poor management, but I’ll keep the faith and hope that things improve in the future and that we’ll get back to where we should be: the Premier League.

Haway the Lads.

Micheal

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Micheal. Thank you for your letter. I think what the events of the past few months have highlighted is that Dreyfus needs to take a firmer grip on what’s going on at the football club. As he’s often highlighted since he arrived three years ago, he’s the ‘custodian’ of the club and that can’t be just a meaningless title. If he plays his cards right, he could be onto a real winner with Sunderland AFC but I do sometimes wonder whether his relative youth and inexperience are holding him back. He needs the best people around him, and I’m not 100% sure if that’s the case right now.

Dear Roker Report,

I’m fully supportive of our approach towards recruiting promising youngsters with the intention of developing them into future stars.

However, although we’ve had some success with this, I can’t help but wonder if our young overseas recruits would develop more quickly if they were able to better understand the messages from the coaches.

It’s OK to send them to school to learn English, but should we be doing more?

At the moment, we have Ukrainian, French, Portuguese and Spanish speakers and the common thread is that they need time to adapt and understand our coaches.

A multilingual interpreter on the books would help to get the message across and would also put some of the onus onto the club to help them understand the instructions.

I think a modern coach from abroad would certainly help in this regard- Will Still, for instance- but it would still leave language gaps to plug.

Any thoughts?

Ian K

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Ian. Thank you for getting in touch. This is a very good point and interestingly enough, when Michael Beale (a Portuguese speaker, apparently) was appointed, I thought it might’ve led to a breakthrough for Hemir, but that obviously didn’t happen. We do have a very cosmopolitan squad with players from a range of backgrounds (something to be celebrated, in my opinion), but I do wonder whether communication is sometimes an issue. Perhaps the club are taking steps behind the scenes to rectify it, because the worst thing that could happen is for the non-English speaking players to be left isolated and unable to truly feel part of the team.

Dear Roker Report,

We’re going to be in a relegation fight, and all because our owners decided to get rid of Tony Mowbray.

They then made an even bigger mistake by giving him one of our best players in Alex Pritchard, before appointing an idiot who thinks he’s a manager.

Take a bow, Mr Dreyfus, you’re ruining a good club.

Phil Bostock