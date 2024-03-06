On This Day (6th March 1965): Sharkey at the double as Sunderland blitz Forest!

Under manager Alan Brown, Sunderland’s great promotion surge of 1963/1964 should’ve seen a glorious tilt at the First Division the following season, with a team that looked like it might surprise the big guns.

Roker Park had enjoyed a massive facelift, with a roof placed on the Fulwell End and seats installed in the Clock Stand.

Additionally, the Roker End saw the addition of the ‘boys’ enclosure’, with plans to turn it into a double decker with seats on top. With the World Cup arriving the following summer and promotion in the bag, the club and the city was buzzing, so what could go wrong?

Three weeks before the start of the season, Brown left for Sheffield Wednesday following a dispute with the directors over the right to by his club house.

As the Sunderland board appeared to dither, we were ‘nominally managed’ by a couple of directors but in reality, coaches Arthur Wright and Jack Jones were working with skipper Charlie Hurley for the first nineteen games of the season, by which point we were in danger of being sucked into the relegation places.

Ex-England international and Middlesborough captain George Hardwick was appointed manager until the end of the season, having apparently turned up at Roker Park to report on the game against Burnley in November 1964, a job he did to augment his salary as a supervisor at ICI.

Shortly after this appointment, Northern Irish international full back John Parke arrived from from Hibernian for £30,000.

Much sought-after centre forward Harry Hood had also been signed from Clyde for £26,000 just before Hardwick’s appointment, and it was rumoured that youngsters John O’Hare, Colin Nelson, Nick Sharkey and Martin Harvey were on their way out of the club to finance these deals.

Hardwick did have an impact, turning some draws into victories and some defeats into draws, particularly at Roker Park.

By March, we were lying in nineteenth place, with high-flying Nottingham Forest the visitors for this crucial game.

Forest were something of a surprise package but had a great team spirit and some very handy players, such as Alan Hinton, Henry Newton, Colin Addison, and a lively young forward in Ian Storey-Moore.

We had all of our new signings available, which included recently acquired Mike Hellawell, a right winger bought for £27,500 from Birmingham. Hellawell had two England caps to his name, as well as being a fast bowler for Warwickshire CCC.

The game kicked off in front of a crowd in excess of 34,000. Times might’ve been tough, but the Roker faithful were still turning up in good numbers.

We were fairly quick out of the blocks but it was Forest and a wicked cross from Hinton that drew the first applause as Sandy McLaughlan grabbed the ball before Frank Wignall could get a touch.

Eighteen minutes in, we took control.

The busy George Mulhall was fouled on his wing and got up to take the free kick, which he landed right on the towering Hurley’s head at the far post.

In time-honoured fashion, Hurley headed the ball down to Sharkey, whose close-range header was parried by Peter Grummitt in the Forest goal, with Sharkey eventually burying the rebound.

Less than four minutes later, Hurley met another free kick in the box and this time the advancing Sharkey took the ball in his stride to score from ten yards out.

Roker Park was bouncing and no wonder, as we’d two goals in less than four minutes against one of the top teams in the division, with Hurley assisting and Sharkey lethal inside the box.

However, Forest responded through Hinton, Wignall and Addison but Sunderland’s defence held firm.

Hellawell then had a great chance to increase our lead after charging down a Dennis Mochan clearance and racing in on goal with just the keeper to beat, but Grummitt managed to get his hands on the ball. A few minutes later, the England international mistimed his jump to a great cross from Harvey.

Parke then made a fine tackle on Hinton as he closed in on goal, shortly before McLaughlan slipped as he stepped up with the ball, which fell to Christopher Crowe. However, the big Scot propelled himself at the ball and rescued the situation.

On forty minutes, there was a fantastic piece of all-round action.

Hellawell showed real pace to break away down his wing before sending a powerful low cross into the box towards the onrushing Sharkey, who met the ball with perfect timing and sent a rocket of a shot toward the corner of the goal.

However, Grummitt was equal to it, diving at full stretch to tip the shot around the post.

There was still time for Hurley’s header to be saved by the Forest keeper before the referee blew for half time. It had been end-to-end stuff but we posed the greater goal threat and deserved our lead.

The second half started as the first had finished; Hurley was once again up at the far post, sending a powerful downward header past Grummitt, but a Forest defender got a flailing leg to the ball.

Storey-Moore, who had been quite lively down Len Ashurst’s flank, found himself flattened and struggling after a typical ‘Lenny the Lion’ tackle.

From the resulting free kick, a great run from Forest’s Crowe saw a low cross heading invitingly to Wignall, but Hurley stretched out a leg and somehow whipped the ball to safety.

Harry Hood then burst into the game, forcing another great save from Grummitt, while at the other end, Hinton then went on a mazy run toward the Sunderland goal and played an accurate cross to Wignall, who slammed his header off the bar.

On sixty six minutes, some great interplay between George Herd, Sharkey and Mulhall saw Hood lash the ball into the Forest goal from ten yards out.

The visitors might’ve scored right after this, however, as Storey-Moore fluffed his lines when in a great position in front of goal. He was quickly followed by Sharkey, who blasted a shot over the bar when it looked easier to score.

Just when the crowd thought the game was going to peter out, eight minutes from time came the best goal of the game.

Once again, some neat interplay from Herd, Mulhall and Hood presented Hellawell with the ball, who duly lashed a venomous strike into the Forest goal from twenty five yards out.

It was a fitting end, as the Lads were cheered off by an entertained Roker crowd.

In keeping with the season in general, results elsewhere meant we stayed in nineteenth position and Forest in fourth, but there was no denying the quality of this performance.

This win was accompanied by victories against the teams who would finish as the top six that season, perhaps serving notice that there was more to come.

We eventually stayed up that season, finishing in fifteenth position with our home form of twelve wins, three draws and six losses saving us. Hardwick had done a good job in steadying the ship and had also been given some encouragement when it came to taking the job on a permanent basis.

He had plans to bring Brian Clough, was coaching the ‘youth team’ at the time, as his number two but for whatever reason, they weren’t appointed, and the board went for ex-Scotland manager Ian McColl.