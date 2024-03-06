What were the positives and negatives from Sunderland’s narrow loss to Leicester?

Andrew Smithson says…

A second half upturn

To push the league leaders as much as we did after the break was encouraging, and the second half showing was our best in weeks.

Hopefully the players can take a bit of heart from it, and slowly start building up a bit of confidence again.

Patto’s double save

Were it not for some top work from Anthony Patterson, we could’ve been torn apart during the opening fifteen minutes and his two quick fire stops were excellent.

Even when Leicester, did score, it was only after he’d made another great attempt and the lad was very unlucky to concede.

Questionable timekeeping

It seems we are back to how it was last season, in terms of teams being allowed to spoil the flow of games and referees not doing enough to deal with it.

Booking the goalkeeper is pointless if it isn’t backed up, and to only add four minutes at the end was a joke.

Not for the first time, a new initiative was brought in at the start of the season, only to be quietly dropped a few months later, even though the extra time was actually making a positive difference.

Single goal margins

Five defeats, and all by a single goal.

We’ve been getting a lot of things wrong of late, but it isn’t as if we’re a million miles off and to have not picked up a couple of points here and there is hugely frustrating.

It just feels like there’s a dark cloud over the club right now. We’re struggling with injuries and lacking something extra that we need to grind out a few results.

Malc Dugdale says…

Rigg is ready!

That was a good run out for Chris Rigg against one of the best sides we’ll meet in this league, and he provided a lot of creative spark and energy, which we’ve lacked in recent games.

If the rest of this season is about building for 2024/2025, he needs to play a bigger part in our remaining games.

Positive substitutions

The changes made by Mike Dodds in the second half helped us get a foothold and we have to recognise that, as it’s not often been the case.

Romaine Mundle ran and ran but is still some way from the finished article, and Adil Aouchiche and Nazariy Rusyn worked hard, too. I’m not sure what the point of Callum Styles - fresh legs, maybe?

We deserved a draw, and the substitutes and our second half performance were a big factor.

Soft goal side defence

After Anthony Patterson made some stellar saves to keep us level early on, the nature of the goal really wound me up.

Why was a thirty seven-year-old striker the only one jumping for a second header four yards from our line after Patterson parried the ball?

We could’ve been a few down in the first half and would’ve been if not for Patterson. We need to do better around him and I also remain unconvinced about Leo Hjelde.

Luke O’Nien’s suspension

Just when we get Dan Ballard back, we now have to reshape the back line again after O’Nien received a tenth yellow card of the season.

We don’t help ourselves at times and although it’s a good chance for others to form a potentially longer term partnership with Ballard, O’Nien will be a big miss for the next two games.

One step forward with our second half display, but another step back as we’ve lost a key player.

Mark Wood says…

Chris Rigg shines

It feels as though there have been calls for him to start for months and at long last, he got his chance.

He didn’t disappoint and showed all the enthusiasm you’d expect, but also a fair bit of composure and intelligence as well.

His touches were sure and he put in some decent crosses from the right, so he’s surely done enough to keep his place at the weekend.

Sunderland impress after the break

After a shaky first fifteen minutes or so, I thought we got ourselves together and really came into the game in the second half.

It was noticeable that we were a lot more assured and positive in the second half. We took the game to Leicester and on the overall balance of play, we probably deserved something.

The Foxes, despite a string of defeats of their own going into the game, are the top side in the Championship but we still gave them a game.

A timid first half display

It really was that shaky opening spell that cost us the game.

Mike Dodds once again went with three or five at the back (whichever way you look at it), and the players looked like they’d only just met. Leicester targeted our right flank as the players struggled to get their heads around the system and we could’ve conceded two further goals before the opener.

The fans seemed completely bemused and there were plenty of moans and groans, but as the team rallied in the second half, they got fully behind the players.

A blunt red and white attack

Despite rallying in the second half, the greatest threat we posed was from a couple of long range efforts until Dan Ballard’s penalty shout at the end.

We lack a cutting edge, and whether it’s because of the service to the strikers or the strikers themselves is another issue, but it’s cost us for most of this season.

Without seeing the replay, it’s hard to say for certain if it was a definite penalty but it looked very much looked like he was dragged down.

That said, that it was the very last minute of injury time before anyone successfully got played in behind the last man, and it was Ballard tells a story in itself.