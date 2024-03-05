Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 0-1 Leicester — Improved display against league leaders

Anthony Patterson: 8/10

Stopped the score getting embarrassing in the first half with a number of good stops, including a double save early on and then a good save just before the goal but to no avail as Vardy followed up.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Troubled by Mavididi early on but grew into the game and was good after the break, twice going close from distance.

Jenson Seelt: 5/10

Another who was troubled by the pace and trickery of Mavididi and never particularly looked comfortable in the second half.

Dan Ballard: 6/10

Good to see him back and defended well in both halves. Attacked with purpose late on, had a header saved and should have had a penalty when he was hauled down.

Luke O’Nien (C): 6/10

Didn’t jump for the initial header leading up to the goal but made a number of important blocks and interceptions. Tried his hardest to get something going in the first half. Made a needless tackle for his booking.

Leo Hjelde: 4/10

Was shocking in the first half, always made the wrong decision and struggled with his passing. Looked better once the team went on the front foot.

Dan Neil: 5/10

Couldn’t get a look in during the first half but like his team-mates played better when the team played a more expansive football.

Pierre Ekwah: 4/10

Just didn’t see enough of the ball to be an influence on the game and very few options to pass to when he was in possession.

Chris Rigg: 7/10

One of the few bright spots in an insipid first half from the team but shone after the break when there was more intent from the side.

Jobe Bellingham: 5/10

Barely in the game in the first half but had a couple of opportunities, one where he was played in one the edge of the box but inexplicably passed it backwards and another where a header tested the away side. Better after the break once he was in central midfield.

Luis Hemir: 5/10

I can’t say he played badly but was as isolated as I’ve ever seen a Sunderland striker due to the formation and set-up. Not able to get involved in the game at all and no team-mate ever within 20 yards of him.

Substitutes

Adil Aouchiche: 7/10

Everything went through him in the second half as we looked to get back into the game, really troubled Leicester.

Romaine Mundle: 6/10

Caused problems with his direct style but no real end product.

Callum Styles: 6/10

Had a couple of moments, including once where he got down the side late on to set up half a chance.

Nazariy Rusyn: 6/10

Closed down with purpose and made some runs down the side but nothing came his way inside the box.

Man of the Match: Anthony Patterson

Stopped the score getting out of hand while the outfield players were all over the place in the first half, not as much to do after the interval but his first half heroics get him my man of the match.