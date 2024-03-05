Fan Letters: “I still have faith that Speakman and Dreyfus will get it right!”

Dear Roker Report,

I sometimes wonder whether Sunderland supporters want the team to fail, and as outlandish as that sounds, it’s the only way I can make sense of the vitriol surrounding our current form.

Do we really want to chance trading in a sporting director and owner who’ve unearthed far more talent over the last two years than we bought or nurtured during the previous ten?

Do we really want to see the club’s finances sag on the misfortunes of a bunch of mid-to-late twenties grifters? Were we mired in League One all that long ago?

If you shared a pint with your past self and suggested a mid-table Championship finish two years into the future, would you have groused about missing the playoffs?

In the United States, where I come from, we’re called fans, but I’ve always appreciated English football for calling fans ‘supporters’. When supporters back a club, they become the twelfth man, either on the pitch, inside the dressing room or the training ground.

Too often, I feel like this club is chow for black cats waiting to pounce on any and every misstep, and feasting on our flaws.

Sure, Tony Mowbray shouldn’t have been sacked, at least not until a first choice replacement was secured, and I’d argue that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus played it too aggressively too soon. He tried to satisfy the tantalising prospect that was inspired by last season but he should’ve waited for this season to play out.

I don’t want to reclaim a place at the top table only to be dumped straight back down.

It wasn’t so long ago that we had the wind at our backs, and even though we still play a better brand of football than we did for a decade in the Premier League, we’ve also hit a few bumps.

However, that’s where the supporters come in, and we smooth those bumps out by backing the team.

I also don’t want a new owner or sporting director, because the ones we’ve got suit me just fine. Additionally, I believe we’ve got the talent to look back on this period as the beginning of something great.

I’d love to make it to the Stadium of Light someday, and and to watch Chris Rigg bagging Champions League goals for our version of the ‘Class of 92’- maybe the ‘Class of 23 or 25’.

Anyone else want to support that dream?

Chad Fasca

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Chad. Thank you for your letter. The argument you make about the amount of progress we’ve seen since late 2020 is valid, and you can’t overlook it. The way we operate at Sunderland nowadays might be considered quite radical for our club, but in the wider world of football, it’s commonplace. That said, it’s important that we don’t lapse into stagnation and that the progress overseen by Kristjaan Speakman and company isn’t used as a distraction to overlook any mistakes they make, of which there have been many this season. Ultimately, we needed to break the cycle that led us into League One in the first place, which we’ve certainly done. The key is to ensure that the next phase of the plan is applied properly and gives us the best chance of continued progress. Let’s hope that’s what happens!

Dear Roker Report,

Can we all move on from the debate about whether we should’ve sacked Tony Mowbray? This is important as even if we’d kept him, we’d still be without him due to his current health issues, from which he hopefully recovers.

Also can we stop ‘demanding’ that the board abandons the model?

I’ve just read a crazy email demanding that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus changes his plans or gets out. After all, we’re in the middle of a five-year plan, working towards repairing the damage done by Madrox and towards the end of the Ellis Short era.

Yes, players will be sold this summer, and we’ll look to bring in replacements.

It’s going to be important for Dreyfus and the board, as we need a head coach and some experienced players to balance the team.

Let’s give them five years before judging them, as I for one am happier with where we are now than where we were under Madrox.

Finally, let’s rest Jobe, play Chris Rigg and test out some youth between now and the end of the season.

Steve Poolton

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Steve. Thank you for getting in touch. The current scepticism and demands from some sections of the fanbase for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to change the plan or put the club up for sale haven’t surprised me at all. I’ve felt for a while that if we weren’t planning for Premier League football this summer, some fans would run out of patience and that’s clearly happening, which will probably make the summer quite unenjoyable as the demands continue. At the end of the day, Dreyfus putting the club on the market is the easy part, but the chances of us being bought by a mystery billionaire who’ll deliver everything we want are slim to none. Is another summer of turmoil and potential upheaval at boardroom level going to benefit the club? I think it’s highly unlikely, personally.

Dear Roker Report

I’m very disappointed with the season so far.

We’ve virtually nothing to play for and if our current form continues, relegation could be the end result, which would be disastrous.

The blame has to be taken by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman, who appear to be too stubborn to change the model which clearly isn’t working, despite warnings from previous head coaches and especially Tony Mowbray, who was doing so well and needed two proper strikers, which the hierarchy refused.

Mowbray therefore had to lose his job, which everyone except the hierarchy refused to acknowledge, whereas Michael Beale was always up against it and was a disastrous appointment.

From Stuart Donald signing Will Grigg instead of Lawrence Shankland for a bargain £400,000- £500,000, to refusing to pay for Kieffer Moore last month, it’s been a complete disaster in the transfer market.

Please don’t forget, despite various ‘come and get me’ pleas, they also refused to sign Nathan Broadhead and Ellis Simms, who’d both enjoyed good loan spells at the Stadium of Light. Additionally, we also let go of James McConnell and Sam Greenwood during the Stuart Donald era.

So, where do we go from here?

Both Jack Clarke and Chris Rigg will probably be sold during the summer, and unless the management changes the model, I think we’ll be relegation candidates next season.

The fans deserve a lot better than what’s going on at the moment.

From a very deflated fan.

Harish

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Harish. Thank you for your letter. First and foremost, it’s important to acknowledge that the blame for the purchase of Will Grigg and the departures of James McConnell and Sam Greenwood doesn’t lie with the current club hierarchy. Those decisions were made before the likes of Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus arrived on Wearside. Regarding the current season, there’s no doubt that it’s been challenging, turbulent, and not particularly enjoyable at times. There have been plenty of mistakes made along the way, and all we can do is hope that they don’t repeat them if we want to avoid similar trouble during 2024/2025. A challenging season is OK, but some of the stuff that’s gone on has been entirely self-inflicted, which is frustrating.

Dear Roker Report,

If the owners and management wish to achieve promotion to the Premier League, can I suggest they look back at previous seasons when we’ve been successful?

They’ll find it was achieved with squads containing a mix of highly promising youngsters and quality experienced Championship players.

Ken Lamb