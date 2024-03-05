Share All sharing options for: Match Preview: Sunderland return home after four straight defeats to take on league leaders

Tuesday 5th March 2024

(10th) Sunderland v Leicester City (1st)

Championship

Stadium of Light

Kick-Off: 19:45

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Available from www.safc.com.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports Football (via red button) and www.safc.com.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

Don't forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!

The build-up...

Did we expect to pick up any points from our trip to Carrow Road at the weekend? Probably not, but the fact it ended with most observers thinking we could have taken at least a point if we’d had been a little more ambitious, meant it resulted in a frustrating afternoon in Norfolk.

This meant that not only had we lost four successive league games for the first time since August-September 2017, but we had extended our poor run of form on the road to only one win in 12 games.

Our form at the Stadium of Light has been mainly the reason we occupy a place in the top half, but in the last six, we have won three and lost three, suggesting on paper that we can no longer rely on our home form to prop us up.

Let’s hope a fixture under the lights against the out-of-form league leaders is enough to get us back on track tonight.

It’s coming up to the eight year mark since Leicester City lifted the Premier League trophy back in May 2016, and they are currently on course for another league championship, although this time the second tier.

This would look more likely, however, if they managed to get out of their recent blip in what has so far been a pretty impressive season after dropping out of the top flight. After losing just four of the first 32 league games, Enzo Maresca’s side has suffered defeat in the last three successive fixtures.

Two home losses (both 2-1) against Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers came either side of a painful 3-1 loss at promotion rivals Leeds United, which has opened the door for sides to close the gap, which is now five points between themselves and Leeds in 3rd.

They still, however, boast the best away record in the division with only three defeats on the road all season - but to provide hope, two of those defeats have come in their last five away from the King Power Stadium.

The betting...

The bookies fancy the away side to pick up maximum points tonight with odds of 3/4, with the Lads priced at 10/3 to take the spoils and the draw is around 27/10.

Head to head... at Sunderland

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 19

Draws: 14

Leicester City wins: 11

Sunderland goals: 66

Leicester City goals: 54

Last time we met... at the Stadium of Light

Saturday 3rd December 2016

Premier League

Sunderland 2-1 Leicester City

[Huth (OG) 64’, Defoe 77’ - Okazaki 80’]

Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, Kone, Djilobodji, van Aanholt, Watmore (Manquillo), Denayer (Kirchoff), Ndong, Pienaar (Larsson), Anichebe, Defoe Substitutes not used: Mannone, O’Shea, Khazri, Januzaj Leicester City: Zieler, Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs, Mahrez (Musa), King, Amartey, Albrighton (Gray), Vardy, Slimani (Okazaki) Substitutes not used: Hamer, Hernandez, Schlupp, Mendy Attendance: 39,725

Played for both...

Steve Agnew

Born in Shipley, West Yorkshire, Steve Agnew began his football career in South Yorkshire with Barnsley where he would sign as a professional in 1983. Initially deployed as a striker in his youth, Agnew would go on to earn a reputation as a solid midfielder and first team regular at Oakwell until he signed for Blackburn Rovers in June 1991 for a club record fee of £750,000.

His time at Ewood Park would be plagued by injury, and he could only watch as Kenny Dalglish took over four months later and things started to take off for the Lancashire club. After two years and a handful of appearances, Agnew needed a fresh start and a £250,000 move to Leicester City kickstarted his career in February 1993. Agnew hit the ground running at Filbert Street as he captained the side to promotion in his first full season.

He would make over 50 league appearances in his two years in the East Midlands before joining Mick Buxton’s Sunderland in January 1995 for a bargain £250,000. Within months of signing for Sunderland, Peter Reid would take over from Mick Buxton and Agnew would play a vital role in Reid’s title-winning side in 1995-96 where he contributed with 28 starting appearances. Memories of his wig during the promotion celebrations at Roker in 1996 will live long in the memory.

Away from league-winning exploits, Agnew scored a memorable goal at Old Trafford, levelling an FA Cup 3rd round tie 1-1 that would end 2-2 with a last-minute Eric Cantona goal after Craig Russell had given Sunderland the lead.

Mirroring Sunderland’s poor first season in the Premier League, Agnew’s season was also disappointing. Utilised mainly on the right of midfield he struggled to maintain a regular starting position. The following season he began the season with a place in the starting XI but suffered a serious Achilles injury after four appearances that would end his season.

Released from Sunderland in the summer of 1998, Agnew retired after three years at York City and a brief spell at Gateshead in 2002 where he immediately made the move into coaching, becoming assistant manager.

Since then, Agnew has held various coaching positions including assistant manager at Middlesbrough, Hartlepool United, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and was part of Steve Bruce’s backroom staff at Newcastle United.