Sadly for the Lads and their amazing away support, Sunderland fell to a 1-0 away defeat to Norwich City on Saturday.

The game wasn’t of the highest quality, but the Canaries found a way to get the ball into the six yard box in the last ten minutes, which was something we struggled with despite Hemir starting for the first time in a while.

When a player of Josh Sargent’s quality gets half a chance, they tend to at least test the goalkeeper.

Our defence was poor at times and despite holding out for longer than many expected, we couldn’t stop the Norwich number nine. We did have a couple of chances, but a point on the road wasn’t to be.

Ahead of the game, our writers weren’t super confident of a result, which isn’t a major shock given our recent run of games and performances, along with the lack of star players including Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke.

Ballard should be back tonight, so we can at least hope the defence improves, even if the same can’t necessarily be said for our strike force.

Points were best for Bomber and Matty after Saturday, who both had us drawing a blank and losing, but they both missed out on the correct goal tally for Norwich,

Others picked up the odd point here and there, but the impact on the table was minimal in terms of positions.

Martin has increased his lead slightly, and Bomber and Matty gained on Will and Malc, but there were no major changes.

How the points are awarded

Just a quick reminder of how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = Three points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = One point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = One point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = Two point deduction

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 1 Leicester 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

The plan almost worked on Saturday, assuming the plan was to grind out a draw, that is.

Although it wasn't a great watch, had we taken a point it would’ve been a more than welcome settler, especially after recent results.

Leicester have experienced a recent wobble, losing their last three including away at QPR on Saturday, so they’re not as invincible as they once seemed. They’re still top of the league but will want to extend their lead as soon as they can.

I’m backing the Lads to go one better at home and grab a draw, although if we can rise as Leicester continue to flag, maybe we can nick all three.

Once again, I’m backing Jobe, albeit more as a guaranteed starter than a goalscorer, based on form and confidence.

Who knows who’ll start up front, and our other midfield scoring options seem pretty tepid.

1-1 it is, and let’s move on and generate some real momentum during the next few games, which always looked a lot less stressful on paper.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 0 Leicester 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: N/A

We’re generous folk up here, always happy to help those in desperate need of it, and tonight feels like it’ll be no exception as Leicester rock up after three straight defeats in the league.

They looked untouchable at the top not so long ago, but this little blip has them peering nervously over their shoulders.

As for Sunderland? The less said the better, as our season is falling apart quicker than a house of cards in a hurricane.

Another defeat tonight seems highly likely, but with our expectations this low, we can only hope to be pleasantly surprised!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 1 Leicester 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

I’m trying my best to lighten the mood this week.

A prediction of a draw against the league leaders might seem foolish, but although we’ve been objectively poor in 2024, Leicester appear to be having a wobble of their own.

Tonight’s atmosphere may be a little flat, but it’s still a huge game and it would be just the time to put in an underdog performance and get a result.

Maybe I’m clutching at straws in a vain attempt to breathe some life into the remainder of the season, or maybe I’m just overexcited at the fact I’m escaping the rain and cold of England and will have touched down in Egypt by the time the game kicks off.

Either way, it’s likely that I’ll miss it, which means it’ll probably be a very unexpected point at the least.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 1 Leicester 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Chris Rigg

I thought we were awful on Saturday. We didn’t offer anything going forward and were lucky not to get turned over by three or four.

While Leicester aren’t in the best of form, I just don’t see us getting anything from this one.

Of course, it’s exactly the type of game we’ll somehow win and I hope to God we do, as we’re in desperate need of three points. However, it feels like we’re on a downward spiral at present, and this doesn’t seem like the game in which we’ll turn that around.

After Saturday’s cameo, I expect Rigg to get a start, and he could get our goal.

Will Jones predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 0 Leicester 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: N/A

If we dissect our performances since November, they’ve been largely poor. We look slow, devoid of confidence and as though we’re simply trying to slug it out until the end of the season, where we can reset, figure it out and go again.

League-wise, this game doesn’t feel like one during which we can get the ball rolling again, but on current form, both sides are underperforming.

I do expect to see something similar to the home game against Leeds in terms of setup and performance, but I don’t expect the same result. Sorry, guys.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 1 Leicester 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Dan Neil

I might as well go for it. We’re massively unfancied but I’ll dare to dream.

The season feels like it’s petering out and with a tough run of games to come, we need a result to avoid being sucked towards the bottom of the table.

It’s a race to the finish now, and to start again next season. A lot of errors have been made in terms of recruitment and management, both of which need to be seriously rectified.

A returning Dan Ballard will be a boost as we attempt to keep the Foxes from the door. We’ll pinch a goal and hang on for the win.