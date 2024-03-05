Fan Focus: Leicester fan Chris highlights the Foxes’ danger men!

Leicester have lost their last three league matches and are now just five points ahead of third place.

Are your fans worried that the wheels are falling off?

Not so much that the wheels are falling off, but the more realistic supporters knew we hadn’t gone through our ‘bad patch’ yet. We’ve still only lost seven games this season, a total that many teams in this league would take.

I read that Enzo Maresca’s style of play has been criticised as being too slow and dull to watch.

In your opinion, what are the key factors behind the dip in form?

Slow and dull? We’re top of the table and yes, some fans think we’re Brazil, but if this is ‘slow and boring’, I’ll take it. I think fatigue is a factor. One more game and we would’ve completed an entire Premier League season, and obviously teams have worked us out by now. I’m not sure there’s a ‘Plan B’.

Leicester have started academy graduate Ben Nelson ahead of Conor Coady, Callum Doyle and Harry Souttar at centre back.

Is he one to watch for the future?

Jannik Vestergaard has been a revelation this season. Almost like a new buy, in fact, but as we saw against Leeds, speed isn’t something he possesses. This is where Nelson comes in, and he’s one to look out for. He’s mature for his age.

When we last spoke, ex-Sunderland defender Callum Doyle was injured. How’s he got on since and would you like to see him join permanently?

I’m not totally convinced by him. Enzo Maresca likes him as he’s left-footed, but James Justin has made the left back position his own since he returned from injury.

Leicester have some frightening options going forward, with brilliant depth as well. Who’s impressed you most this season?

Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatuwu, our two main wingers. They’re scary, they’ll give any defence jitters and they’ve got a goal in them as well.

Aside from the players mentioned above, who’ve been the regulars that have helped to keep Leicester at the top this season?

Vestergaard, as mentioned before, is a player reborn. Ricardo has made the right-back/midfield switching role his own, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has to get a mention.

How do you think Enzo Maresca will set up tactically at the Stadium of Light?

We play with four at the back, which turns into a three when we attack. Harry Winks and Dewsbury-Hall will sit in front, with two wide men and a number ten behind one of our options up top.

Which players are missing and who do you think will start?

Look at our starting eleven from QPR and I think you’ll see Enzo’s team for tonight, as Vestergaard is banned and Ricardo is injured. It’ll also be a 4-2-3-1 formation. Hermansen (GK), Choudhury, Nelson; Faes, Justin, Winks; Dewsbury-Hall, Fatawu, Praet; Mavididi, Daka.

Sunderland’s last victory against Leicester came in December 2016. What’s your score prediction for tonight?