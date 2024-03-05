On This Day (5th March 1938): Sunderland pack them in as the cup holders return to the capital!

The great Jackie Mordue died on the 6th of March 1938, with the Sunderland legend’s passing hitting many of the supporters that could recall his heyday in red and white hard.

The inside-right had scored goals in the quarter-final and semi-final to help the club reach the FA Cup final for the first time in 1913, but the trophy was not won until 1937 – meaning they were still the holders when Mordue passed away. The Lads’ first ever defence of it was still going strong too, as 24 hours earlier they’d reached the final four again having come through a tight 6th round encounter at Division Two Tottenham Hotspur.

Football League champions in 1936 and now FA Cup winners, Sunderland were a huge draw. Goodison Park had already welcomed a then record crowd in the fourth round as Johnny Cochrane’s men came through against Everton, and now the 75,000 plus packed into White Hart Lane was to be the biggest attendance ever recorded at the ground.

Unsurprisingly, there were reports in the following day’s papers that the roads around the stadium were at a standstill prior to the match, and that with an hour to go before kick-off an estimated 43,000 had got in early to secure a decent vantage point. Thousands more continued through the gates thereafter, making it the biggest number of spectators Sunderland had appeared in front of since winning the final against Preston North End ten months earlier.

Once in place the supporters braced themselves for what was expected to be a closely fought tie, as whilst Preston had been beaten 3-1 at Wembley the three cup games Sunderland had featured in since were all won by single goal margins. It did look for a period as if lower division Spurs were to be blown away by the sheer pace and tempo of their storied visitors, but after acclimatising to the speed of the action they gave a good account of themselves.

Colin Lyman was a constant threat for Tottenham, who thought they had snuck ahead early in the second half. After a long conversation between the referee and one of his assistants though it was decided that Jackie Gibbons had ever so slightly brushed a goal bound shot with his hand and that the effort shouldn’t stand – much to the dismay of the packed terraces.

Had it been awarded things may have panned out differently, but as is so often the case the more established side stepped things up after enduring their scare. Len Duns missed a golden chance to put the Lads ahead, but he later atoned for that by crossing the ball to Raich Carter, who in turn blasted a left foot shot into the net that saw Sunderland march on to the semi-finals.

During the final minutes the hosts had to resort to long ball tactics to try and get back on level terms, but goalkeeper Johnny Mapson was in good form and maintained his 100% record in the tournament that season with his fourth clean sheet in four appearances. Jackie Mordue had always been a threat at the other end of the pitch during his playing days and was a vital cog in the club’s fifth Football League title, and there was some solace to be had on the weekend of his death in the fact that Sunderland were once again in the mix for the game’s biggest prizes.