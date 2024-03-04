Editorial: Haway man Lads, let’s see a bit of fight!

It’s safe to say that things couldn’t have gone much worse for Sunderland recently — and sadly, I don’t think it’s about to get better.

I’m sorry to start the week on such a sour note, but there’s no getting away from the fact that things have really turned sour at the club in recent weeks, so much so that there’s a feeling of dread coming over many of us that we could be about to have a more eventful end to the season than we perhaps realised a couple of months back.

Given how close the Championship tends to be, you can’t get away with losing four games on the bounce, at any stage of the season. We’re now completely cut adrift from the pack chasing those final few playoff positions, and we’re being sucked closer and closer to the bottom end of the table, where the teams down there are starting to pick up points.

We aren’t the only ones mind - Boro and Watford are in the same boat, as clubs who probably expect to be doing better than they are. Looking at it, I think we need another couple of wins from the final eleven games to guarantee safety for another season... but the fact I’m even thinking about that shows just how far things have deteriorated.

Losing our best player, Jack Clarke, for six weeks is a bitter blow. We may as well just write him off for the remainder of the season, and anything we get from him in the final weeks of the season will be a bonus.

How do you even cope with such a loss? Well, it’s hard to imagine how you do, but Mike Dodds needs to work it out very quickly. I’ll be honest, I’m worried about Dodds’ ability to lead us from this point — he’s got it badly wrong in the last two games. Tactically we were a mess in the second half at Norwich. He never gave us a chance of scoring a goal, nevermind winning it — and I felt it was a very winnable game, as Norwich didn’t look particularly great. Some ambitious half time changes would have won us that game, I’m sure of it. But instead we persisted with inverted wingers and left lads on the bench who could genuinely turn a game if given the chance to do so. The supply into the front-man was non-existent and I’m still waiting for someone to explain to me why he started Styles on the right.

That said... it’s in the rear view mirror. We’ve got another game on Tuesday and another on Saturday, neither of which look particularly appealing.

Top of the league Leicester City are the visitors to Wearside in midweek, and then we head south to take on a Southampton side who are arguably the best team in the division, and will be out for revenge after we gave them a humbling in September (bloody hell, doesn’t that feel like years ago now?!) — we have to be at our absolute best to even stand a chance of taking anything from those games, and even then we’d be clutching at straws.

I’d probably be happy with a couple of draws from those games, even though we are desperate for a win. It would at least show we’re not quite on the beach yet and that we can still give a good side a game on our day if we could match them both up, but you have to admit that the way things have gone recently has completely soured our belief in this team’s ability to go toe-to-toe with just about anyone in this division.

And that’s quite sad actually, cos there was a time not too long ago when we were able to give anyone a game on their day — including the next two sides we face. The last time we played Leicester we were excellent despite losing, and we twatted Southampton at the SOL, but so much has changed since then.

What I want to see in the next two games from Dodds and his team is more bravery. Everyone is expecting us to lose, so why not have a proper go at them? What’s the point in sitting in and trying to defend? Do what we’re good at... or what I thought we were good at up until recently. Let’s play football against these sides. And if we lose then so what? At least we gave it a blast. It’s better than doing what we did at Norwich, sitting in to defend only to concede another miserable goal and lose.

I imagine this next week is going to be season-defining — we’ll either show we’re not dead yet and put up more of a fight than we’ve shown recently, or we’ll meekly surrender and we’ll be potentially staring at the sides below us in the table wondering where the next point is going to come from.

So, let’s have a go — see what happens. We need to see some fight.